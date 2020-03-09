Aaj Tak’s Chitra ‘pareshan’ for Yes Bank customers, SBI chairman’s ‘exclusive’ interviews

Account holders stand in a queue to withdraw money from Yes Bank at Bandra, Mumbai, Friday | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: Prime time Sunday was dominated by discussions about one man: Rana Kapoor. The arrest of the Yes Bank founder by the Enforcement Directorate this weekend and the subsequent detention of his daughter Roshni Kapoor at Mumbai airport following allegations of kickbacks, dominated the debates.

Unfortunately Northeast Delhi riots and the coronavirus, too found space on debates and since Sunday was International Women’s Day, a few feel-good stories about successful women also barged into prime time party.

ABP News’ Indrajeet Rai reported from Shiv Vihar in Northeast Delhi, one of the worst-affected riot areas. He found a ‘shaadi ka card’ (wedding invitation) abandoned on the street. Rai was visibly upset by what he found: “Kuch nahi bacha, sab jala diya. Bacche ka pram bhi” (nothing was left, everything was burnt, including a child’s pram).

NDTV India was concerned about the hoardings in Uttar Pradesh that identified anti-CAA protesters with names and photographs. The news channel said the government put up the hoardings to demand reimbursement for the “damages caused by anti-CAA protesters”.

In its prime time show, Zee News interviewed Anuj Kumar, ACP, Delhi Police, who offered the police’s version of the Delhi riots. Kumar said, “We had not expected the rioters to be carrying firearms. We usually expect stone pelting. We were left surprised this time.”

Zee News then offered this defence of the Delhi Police, which has been criticised for its inaction, “Delhi Police didn’t use force, they just saved themselves somehow.”

Aaj Tak’s Chitra Tripathi featured a so-called “exclusive” interaction with Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, State Bank of India. Similar interviews appeared on Times Now and India Today…

Tripathi sounded very emotional about the Yes Bank crisis — “Lambi lambi line mann ko pareshan aur bechain karne ke liye kaafi hai” (the huge lines of people waiting for their money is enough to make someone uncomfortable and impatient).

Kumar replied in a bored fashion, “Pareshaan hone ki zaroorat nahi hai, this is a temporary difficulty” (there is no need to worry).

Continuing on Yes Bank’s troubles, Times Now’s anchor Athar Khan wanted to know from Bhanu Chandra, BJP spokesperson, “What was the government doing from 2017 to 2020?”

Chandra, typical of BJP spokespersons, chose to ignore the legitimate question and put the blame elsewhere. “The way RBI is handling this crisis should be lauded. It just shows the old fashioned Congress cronyism prevalent in bank dealings,” he stated grandly.

India Today featured an interview by Business Today’s Rajeev Dubey with the SBI Chairman. Dubey asked, “Is there a visibility you give to the customers or investors?”

Kumar, who sat very straight throughout as though he was immovable, said in a rehearsed manner, “There is no question of the extension going beyond 3 April. The RBI and SBI are working so the situation gets normalised,” referring to the moratorium deadline that was set for 3 April.

NDTV 24×7 discussed the Prime Minister lending his social media accounts to seven women achievers, who shared their life journeys. This was done to mark International Women’s Day. Footage of PM Modi smiling at the women who shared their stories was at the centre of the coverage.

In Sunday’s dramatics on Republic TV, anchor Arnab Goswami asked a rhetorical question, “What have we seen last week?”

He then answered his own question, as usual: “We have seen more critical evidence emerge about the Delhi riots… We have seen the police protect themselves from a murderous, acid throwing, gun-wielding mob.”

Goswami referred to AAP leader Tahir Hussain, who has been arrested, as a “riot factory runner”. He adds, “Hussain was brazenly provoking and denigrating our democracy… At the same time, we have witnessed blatant cherry picking of facts… to create a false narrative…”

Goswami then conveyed a cherry-picked version of comments made by activist Harsh Mander — “Mander said that only the rule of mob will survive in India”. This made Goswami ponder the larger question at hand, “I often thought, why do people glamorise terrorists and rioters?”

Shaina NC, BJP spokesperson, said, “People of this country want a terrorist to be condemned. You don’t want news channels interviewing Tahir Hussain who should have been arrested.”

Shaina’s monologue was interjected by Goswami’s shouts of approval: “Yes, absolutely correct, glamorising terrorists, shame!”

