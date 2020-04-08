Aakash Chopra selected India and Pakistan XI of all time, Imran Khan named captain – cricket

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has named his combined India-Pakistan XI all-time era, in a video uploaded to his social media channel.

He tried to assemble the team in such a way that the batting department was dominated by the Indians, while Pakistan had the advantage in the bowling area.

“Today, I wanted to do a fun exercise by choosing combined testing of all time Pakistan and India, although it was a very difficult task,” Chopra said in a video posted to Facebook. “One thing we will all agree on, before we continue, is the team will give greater preference to Indian bats and Pakistani bowlers.”

Chopra has selected former cricketers Sunil Gavaskar and Virender Sehwag as openers, and few would want to argue with that choice.

“There is no doubt that Sunil Gavaskar will be one of the openers as his presence is absolutely mandatory,” he said. “I would partner with Virender Sehwag as he scored two triple centuries in Test cricket which is quite an achievement.”

Chopra selected Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar at points 3 and 4. The duo won countless matches for India as they struggled in their favorite positions.

“I would put Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar in third and fourth positions,” he said. “In fifth and sixth positions, although both play out of position but deserve a spot in XI, are Inzamam-ul-Haq and Javed Miandad.”

Chopra was tempted to give Dravid the duties of keeping his socks on, but in the end he changed his mind and decided to bring Mahendra Singh to Dhoni.

“I will choose MS Dhoni as the gossip place. Although we may consider Dravid as well, but I do not want to create mice that play down at once to retain the tops,” he added.

The following are the two World Cup winners, with Kapil Dev and Imran Khan giving this team a whole new dimension. They could bathe, they could bowl and they could lead a team with absolute authority.

“In numbers eight and nine, I will select Kapil Dev and Imran Khan. Imran will also be captain of my side,” the former Indian cricketer said.

Wasim Akram with a fast bowler finds a spot on the side, and so does Anil Kumble. Chopra also stated that Waqar Younis’ exit was a difficult call and they made him the 12th man on the team.

“It is completely 100 percent that Wasim Akram will be in this squad and he is ranked No. 10. With over 600 wickets, I will include spinner Anil Kumble as the ultimate player in my team. It’s hard to keep Waqar Younis out of this XI, but I’ll definitely include him as my 12th man, “he said.

