Aaliyah’s music was nowhere to be streamed, despite reports

A fan of former rhythmic and blues singer and actress Aaliyah listens to Aaliyah’s new album on August 27, 2001 in New York City. Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

Hey, fam! Do you remember that time when we all rejoiced because Aaliyah’s complete discography was coming to streaming services? Sike!

Better days, in December, when it was announced that all of Aaliyah’s discography would be released on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, TIDAL and Prime Music on her birthday (she was 41 years old) this year).

In fact, I specifically said that I mark January 16 on my calendar.

When Aaliyah’s birthday struck, fans rushed to stream long-lost music, but welp, her discography was nowhere to be found, except for her debut album, Age Ain’t Nothing But A Number and a few selected songs, which had been readily available for a while.

Of course, we all felt cheated, bamboozled, lost, depressed!

Naturally, some fans directed their disappointment and anger at the messenger himself, Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson. But you see, Hankerson is not “just the messenger” – the man holds the key to the late singer’s discography under his label Blackground Records.

The Twitter profile linked to Hankerson was private at the time of the announcement of the streaming service, but as of this writing, the profile has now completely ceased to exist.

@BarryHankerson Twitter Profile Screenshot: Twitter

So, now I’m wondering about the validity of the profile. Was it the real Hankerson or were we fooled all along? And if the profile was the real Hankerson, was it a case of (rather cruel) trolling? Has he changed his mind or have the streaming agreements failed for some reason? In addition, this disappearance has dashed any hope of similar releases by Timbaland & Magoo, Toni Braxton, Tank and JoJo, which have all been signed once on the label.

This whole Blackground saga was not without twists and turns, so everything is possible at this stage.