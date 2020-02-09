AAP’s fear of EVM manipulation caused a storm on the eve of the results – Up News Info

% MINIFYHTMLb9f07b6247278494e4e880af4d27bcb611%

% MINIFYHTMLb9f07b6247278494e4e880af4d27bcb612%

It all started when the AAP leader, Sanjay Singh, tweeted two videos and claimed that the electronic voting machines (EVM) used for Saturday’s vote in Delhi were deleted by manipulation. Some other party leaders made similar claims.

“The armed forces disagree with the EVM? This officer was caught with an EVM by people from the Saraswati Vidya Niketan School in the constituency of the Babarpur assembly,” he said.

% MINIFYHTMLb9f07b6247278494e4e880af4d27bcb613 %% MINIFYHTMLb9f07b6247278494e4e880af4d27bcb614%

Sanjay Singh said that the EVMs, which after sealing had to be taken directly to strong rooms, were still with some officers. He said a similar incident had also been reported by the Vishwas Nagar constituency.

% MINIFYHTMLb9f07b6247278494e4e880af4d27bcb615%

% MINIFYHTMLb9f07b6247278494e4e880af4d27bcb616%

“The EC should also investigate where these EVMs are going. There are no counting centers nearby,” he said.

Later that day, the chief minister himself, Arvind Kejriwal, wrote on Twitter: “Absolutely shocking. What does the EC (electoral commission) do? Why don’t they publish figures on election participation a few hours after the vote?”

The AAP leaders said something was being cooked and a secret game was being played, because the exit polls predicted a landslide victory for the party.

Singh also questioned the voting panel about what he called an unprecedented “delay, quot; to explain the definitive number of voters.

“It must be the first time in the last 70 years that voter participation has not been declared even one day after the vote. It clearly shows that something is being cooked,” he said.

An AAP leader said that Kejriwal had held a meeting with senior party leaders, including Singh, vice-CM Manish Sisodia, and political strategist Prashant Kishor, in his residency on the issue on Saturday. Later, Singh said that party volunteers will remain vigilant and will camp outside the 30 strong rooms in Delhi. “We will file a complaint with the Electoral Commission,” Singh said.

BJP UPS BEFORE

All of this caused a political storm, with Delhi’s BJP chief, Manoj Tiwari, who claimed that AAP is apologizing for his “imminent loss, quot” when the election results are announced on Tuesday.

Tiwari accused AAP of insulting a constitutional body. “This is their excuse because they know that BJP is winning. It’s strange when they win, EVMs have no problems, but when they lose, EVMs have problems,” Tiwari said.

EC COMPENSATION FEES

At the end of the afternoon, the electoral director (CEO) of Delhi, Ranbir Singh, had to hold a so-called largely unplanned press conference to refute the indictment.

“We investigated the videos. We discovered that a section officer carried two machines that were not in use and reserved,” he said.

He also said the final participation rate was 62.59 percent. “It is not uncommon to publish the figures one day after the vote. The returning officers were busy all night. It took a while. But we also have to appreciate the importance of ensuring accuracy when entering data, ” he said . .

The last percentage of votes that the electoral commission gave Saturday evening was 61.7 percent. The vote in the National Capital to choose a new government ended at 6 p.m.

NOT THE FIRST TIME

Accusations of EVM manipulation have been made in the past, even during the state elections in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand that BJP won in 2017. AAP also claimed that it had lost Punjab surveys in 2017 due to the manipulation of EVM. He also raised the issue after BJP won the civilian surveys of Delhi in the same year.

WATERPROOF SAFETY

“Multi-layered security, including paramilitary forces, is implemented in the 21 counting centers. The number of staff will increase from 7,000 to 10,000. CCTV monitoring 24 × 7 is activated. PCR trucks are implemented. Crime Branch and Special Cell are implemented at work said Sharat Kumar Sinha, vice-commissioner of police (PCR).

(With contributions from Chayyanika Nigam, Ajay Kumar)