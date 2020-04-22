Aaron Carter is expecting a first child with girl Melanie Martin

Aaron Carter confirmed that he would be a dad.

The 32-year-old singer announced on Instagram Live Tuesday night that she is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Melanie Martin.

Drawing on a good pregnancy test on camera, Carter declared, “Of course I have a baby on the way. I’m going to have a busy dad.”

“This is the official statement, we are pregnant,” he said.

The “I want Candy” singer broke the news with the baby on an Instagram photo showing herself naked in front of a mirror. “Daddy Dad,” she snapped a selfie.

Earlier on Tuesday, it seemed Martin had confirmed the couple – who had officially debuted on Instagram with their relationship back in January – were back together when they shared a photo of them kissing. “Love wins,” she wrote in the explanation.

The news came a month after Carter said he was “#Single” on March 30 – one day after Martin was arrested for domestic violence following a reported altercation between the couple.

According to TMZ, the L.A. branch County Sheriff went to Carter’s home at 11 p.m. on March 29 for a domestic violence call. Martin was taken into custody and held on $ 50,000 bail. Carter told the outlet through Martin that he was pregnant before the argument. He also admitted he didn’t believe her and said there was “no time” to be together.

Carter appeared to talk about the recycling Twitter, writes, “You don’t have to wait for someone to treat you many times. Everything is only once, and if they are with them once, knowing they can treat you like that, it sets the standard. the future. “

In reference to People, the “Aaron’s party” singer confirmed the couple had been reconciled and dropped all charges against Martin.

“We just feel like we’re in love,” he said. “Family is the most important thing to me.”

Carter also talked about his future with Martin and his thoughts on being a father.

“This is what we both want,” she said of the children’s news. “We were all trying to figure it out. I was just focused on the future and being a father. I wanted to be a good dad. I was focused, really good at music and traveling, I had my own line of everything I had to be to me that is not necessarily music. Family is my main concern. “

Any stories or tips for us? Email the TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Most popular site of the week

Instagram

Aaron Carter is ready for ‘Netflix and Chill Solo’ on Snap single