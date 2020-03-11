Aaron Carter joined OnlyFans and everything is a little … amazing

Former children’s star Aaron Carter continues to challenge his remaining fans with another questionable way to make money.

Carter is the brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter. He started playing at the age of 7 and became a household name in the early 2000s with songs from “I Want Candy”, “Aaron’s Party” and “Bounce”.

Over the last decade the two-year-old rapper has started a series of disputes that prompted his brother and brother-in-law to enact the law to stop him. He filed for bankruptcy at the age of 26, for debts of $ 3.5 million.

His latest video saw him become the enemy of an online pornographic group after he used the teen spy rights to raise his $ 100 bill. When they met, Carter refused to apologize and got angry at the artist, telling him: “We hope to meet you in F ** KERY small cases.”

Her clothes are not sold well and she is opening a OnlyFans account, where she says she pays $ 50-125 to receive photos of her.

The extra $ 50 will reveal Carter’s ‘nailed’ image, which will be a photo of him in a post that went down on the Internet last February.

People who paid $ 50 to see the add-ons are pissed.M many subs have found that AC is just building ‘Background Photos’ on a regular basis and the prices are getting worse. Free pictures of subs are never fixed and when they arrive, they set them to zero.

But if it is not enough to set up your Carter needs, you can drop another $ 50 and show you your picture!

My help sent me SS last night. #AaronCarter is now looking for subscribers at OF to send her pictures for $ 50 and she’ll expand it

This is done with posts everywhere! Advertisers will start to envy ppl DM him bad pics. And AC will be savin pics for his SpankBank! pic.twitter.com/e28pzx81Vx

Unsurprisingly, fans are not impressed. Aaron Carter’s reporter Jenny B said it left subscribers “very disappointed and angry” when they realized they had created the only photo that had been published before.

At worst, it looks like Carter has made them believe that OnlyFans account is able to post pictures of him and his new boyfriend, Melanie Martin, but the only photo he ever had was a photo that showed him a leg or arm.

“She is using her name on their page to lure viewers who want to see Melanie. Another wealthy AC businessman,” wrote Jenny.

Fortunately for those who cannot afford the high price of Aaron Carter, his public accounts show just what you need.

I think I look really good. 💨 pic.twitter.com/2X9kIKxphr

– Aaroncarter (@aaroncarter) March 12, 2019