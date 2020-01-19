Aaron Carter replies after being asked to use art without permission

Aaron Carter was called on his official website for permission to advertise goods due to the use of an artist’s artwork.

The pop star went on Twitter to inform fans that his own branded hoodies are back in stock. The picture shows two lions by the Berlin digital artist Jonas Jödicke.

“Two lions in the war can communicate. I have my lion’s den, you have yours. https://aaroncarter.com Hoodies are SAFE !!! All orders not received contact Dawn in my contacts on my website. you can also contact me directly xo, ”read his tweet.

Jödicke later turned to Carter to let him know that he had used the image without permission.

“Hey @aaroncarter … you use my artwork to advertise your goods,” he said on Twitter. “I didn’t give you permission. My art is used commercially every day by people. We artists also have rights! “

Then Jödicke asked the followers to tweet the message again so Carter could see it.

Carter replied: “You should have taken it as a compliment, a fan of MINE sent it to me. Oh, now it starts again. The answer is: No, this picture has been published and I will use it to help my clothing line advertise.

“Celebrities like @aaroncarter should set a good example, especially since he also has a creative background and knows the copyright,” said Jödicke in a follow-up tweet. “If they can take art and do everything with it, everyone can and will do it. If they are not held responsible, people will not stop treating artists like crap. ‘

At this point, Carter had stopped responding.

In another tweet, Jödicke claimed that Madonna once took some of his art and covered her face with photos, and said he was fed up with “people who take my hard work for their own ends without asking”.

