[aaron-gordon-is-not-likely-to-return-to-slam-dunk-contest-&-#-39-really-should-have-two-trophies-&-#-39]

Aaron Gordon feels he ought to have two NBA victories Slam Dunk Contest immediately after currently being defeated in Chicago on Saturday.

Gordon, an Orlando Magic striker, missing an epic battle with Miami Warmth striker Derrick Jones Jr.

GREER: NBA gamers truly feel that Gordon was robbed all over again

Gordon and Jones got 50 best in the closing before a dump, in which they both of those scored 50 yet again just before the previous a single emerged 48-47.

Also controversially defeated by Zach LaVine in 2016, Gordon feels he deserved two victories.

"I truly feel like I must have two trophies," he instructed ESPN. "I nonetheless really feel that I am one of the finest, if not the finest dunker in the earth, so I however experience that."

Gordon extra: "The third time was a allure, I considered I did what I had to do to gain, and I you should not think I will do it once more."