Aaron Potts admits to strangling and stabbing Barbara Quinn’s mother on the West Coast

A man admitted to strangling and stabbing a West Coast mom to death.

Aaron Potts, 36, of Cobden, appeared before the Christchurch High Court this morning.

He pleaded guilty to the murder of Barbara Quinn, 41, whose body was found in his car trunk in early December in Arnold Valley, Greymouth.

Potts was found nearby with moderate injuries.

Today in court, Potts was silent – keeping his shoulders bent and staring at the wall.

The court heard how he and the victim had separated several weeks before, but he was not satisfied with the situation.

He came to her house and strangled her in rage – before stabbing her four times in the chest.

Two of the knife wounds pierced his heart.

According to the statement of facts, Potts then placed his body in the trunk of his white Mazda.

He then drove to a quiet parking lot in Arnold Valley – where the two men were found by the police.

Potts will be sentenced on April 3.

