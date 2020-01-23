Aaron Rodgers says the window is open on another title run

Green Bay, Wisconsin (AP) The 2019 season for the Green Bay Packers was the beginning of a new era.

Matt LaFleur took over and won more games than any coach in the first year in franchise history.

The bottom line again lagged behind the Packers’ goal of winning everything, but this time it felt different, according to Aaron Rodgers.

The two-time MVP lost the NFC championship game in its third consecutive appearance.

There was an extension in Seattle in the title game of the 2014 season, the 23-point defeat in Atlanta in the conference championship of the 2016 season and the defeat on Sunday with 37:20 against the 49ers in the Super Bowl.

However, 36-year-old Rodgers said the recent loss was not comparable to that of the others.

“It’s a completely different feeling,” he said on Sunday evening. In those moments I remember the emotions in comparison. I am very confident in (General Manager) Brian (Gutekunst) and the work he has done and in his staff. They went all-in this year – as much as they could – and the pieces they brought in. I am confident that he will continue to add to this squad. So this part is very exciting. It is a completely different feeling than three years ago. “

Gutekunst spent a lot of money on defense in the free agency last March. The second year general manager acquired passport keepers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith and veterans Adrian Amos. The Packers also used both first-round goals for defenders (full-back Rashan Gary in 12th and Safety Darnell Savage in 21st).

Both Smiths enlivened the defense and enlivened themselves as each had a sack career (Za’Darius, 13 1/2; Preston, 12)

But after it was an important reason why Green Bay finished 13-3 this season, swept his division and finished as number 2 in the NFC, the same retrofitted unit was mainly responsible for Sunday’s loss because it couldn’t stop The run.

The Packers’ leaky-run defense, which was in the bottom third of the league most of the season, made it possible for Raheem Mostert, who had run back seven times in his career, 220 yards and four touchdowns.

NEW INJURY

LaFleur brought with it a completely new offensive, which showed brilliant flashes, but tried to find consistency throughout the season. However, a jewel was discovered in Aaron Jones, who had the most productive season of his young career.

The third consecutive year had career highs at Carry (236), Rushing Yards (1,084) and Total Touchdowns (19). Jones also had 49 catches, second in the team behind Davante Adams ’83, and was the first 1000-yard rusher from Green Bay since Eddie Lacy in 2014.

But apart from Jones and Adams, there wasn’t a lot of offensive production, which raises the question: after redesigning the defenses in the last offseason, does Gutekunst have to spend this offseason finding one or two dynamic playmakers to reinforce LaFleur’s offensive?

”The scheme is there. The scheme and what Matt and his staff put together every week was fantastic, ”said Rodgers. ”The design and the moving parts will continue to improve. Like I said, the window is open and I think we’ll be on the right side of one of these windows soon. “

Green Bay has the 30th choice in this year’s draft.

MANY QUESTIONS

The Packers have a number of free players facing tough choices, including defender Tramon Williams and seasoned right-back Bryan Bulaga, who has been protecting Rodgers’ right side since 2010.

“This is my last year and we’ll see what happens,” said Bulaga. “I have no predictions or anything like that. I don’t know what’s going to happen. So we’ll see.”

30-year-old Balaga and 36-year-old Williams are two of only four players left by the Green Bay Super Bowl winning team in the 2010 season.

Other notable freelance agents include outside linebacker Kyler Fackrell (10 1/2 sacks in 2018), inside linebacker Blake Martinez (155 tackles in 2019, second in the NFL behind Bobby Wagner’s 159), popular player Geronimo Allison ( 35). Marcedes Lewis and 35-year-old kicker Mason Crosby.

