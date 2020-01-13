Aaron Rodgers: “Unspoken” Jordy Nelson-like connection with Davante Adams crucial to Packers’ win over Seahawks | National sport

Loading...

GREEN BAY – Then Aaron Rodgers gave Davante Adams the ultimate compliment.

Oh, Green Bay Packers ‘two-time NFL MVP quarterback had loved Adams’ game for years and was impressed by his veteran presence since arriving as a beginner in 2014. And Rodgers no longer needed to see his # 1 receiver to know how great Adams is or what a passion player he has become.

But after the Packers’ NFC division playoffs beat the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night at Lambeau Field – a triumph that sent the Packers into next Sunday’s NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California. With a berth in the Super Bowl LIV, Rodgers is waiting for the winner. He admitted that his connection to Adams has reached a new level.

One that Rodgers compared to the ESP that he and one of his best friends and recipients, Jordy Nelson, once shared.

“Tonight, I remember the connection that Jordy and I had had for so many years when there were some unspoken things that we could do without even knowing anything about it,” said Rodgers after seeing Adam’s eight Passports for a single-game playoff franchise record had caught 160 yards and two touchdowns. “And Davante made three or four such pieces tonight. So that was a lot of fun. “

The biggest came when the Packers held onto the 5-point lead and the Seahawks defense hoped to get the ball back in Russell Wilson’s hands. Rodgers and head coach Matt LaFleur faced third and eighth place in their own 22-yard line and called Adams a downfield throw. Adams drove the route a little differently than planned, but the combination of his route and Rodgers’ perfect throw brought the packers to the Seattle territory.

“Just one of those special evenings … lots of heady pieces,” said Rodgers. “That was one of them.”

Adams said, “In the last third, we made it up immediately. He just trusted me. He said, “Tae, you have to do a piece here.” He called out a certain route, I actually did it a little differently than he probably thought. That’s why the ball came out a little later because I got off my route a little earlier than I should have. But with the separation, the ball was still there, it could still have a place to place it. “

Graham gets through

Not only did Adams prevail in the game, but Jimmy Graham, an experienced tight-end player who has had an up and down season, got through with three receptions for 49 yards – with each catch including a first loss Third-and-9 game seal that passed a retest to determine if he had reached all 9 meters the packers needed for the game.

“It’s pretty fortunate that Jimmy has some really big impact on us,” said Rodgers. “He’s a great friend, a great team mate and I’m really glad he made these games.”

Graham, who spent three years with the Seahawks, had a 13-yard catch to set up the Packers’ first touchdown, and a 27-yard that came before Adam’s 40-yard TD. But the last catch was the biggest, even though LaFleur and Rodgers said the Packers would have made the fourth descent if the call had been flipped and Graham had missed the first descent.

“To do that in a playoff game and to do it against my old team when all the lights were on, it’s always fun to hear the crowd go crazy,” Graham said. “But it is great to be there for my boys and for my team. I love these boys here. We have been through a lot this season. A lot of people from the beginning, from this off-season, never really believed in us People say we win ugly, but we win – and that’s all that matters. “

Veldheer asserts itself

After LaFleur added Bryan Bulaga to the injury report on Sunday morning, he wanted to give Bulaga every chance to play in the game. That’s why Bulaga was active for the game despite feeling sick – something Rodgers noticed during the warm-up when Bulaga retired and had Jared Veldheer take over the experienced backup.

“We were warming up and playing a game and (Bulaga) turned and told Jared to come in. At that point, I thought it would be difficult for him to go,” said Rodgers. “He’s such a physically tough, mentally tough guy. It obviously killed him not being out there. I know that no matter what illness he suffered from this morning onwards, I didn’t know until I opposed it Arrived at the facility at 2 a.m. that there was a question of whether he would play or not.

“When I knew Bryan and knew that he was a kind of ornery in general, I thought that this was the right thing for him. But it was obviously too difficult for him.”

Given that the Packers had issues earlier this season with games in which Bulaga was injured or paused – including their 37-8 loss in San Francisco, where Bulaga sustained a knee injury at the start of the ninth game, and the inexperienced support of Alex Light badly played – Veldheer’s constant veteran presence was huge on Sunday night. Although his performance wasn’t perfect, it was good enough that LaFleur didn’t have to change his game plan to take Bulaga’s absence into account.

“(Having him) allows us to settle our offense, and I thought he did a damn good job,” said LaFleur of Veldheer, which the Packers decided to give up after the 32-year-old Veldheer against the New England Patriots in late November, to end his short retirement. “We will watch the film and really rate it, but I was never afraid of a call during the game.” I thought he did an excellent job. “

Photos: Green Bay Packers fight Seattle Seahawks to win the trip to the NFC title game

