AB6IX announces plans to release special album of solo tracks prior to world tour

AB6IX should come back with something special for the fans!

On January 23, Brand New Music announced and confirmed that AB6IX will release an album in mid-February containing solo tracks from each member.

The new album will contain the solo songs that the members performed for the first time in November 2019 during the Seoul stage of their “6IXENSE” world tour. Members should show the extent of their musical versatility with the five different solo tracks.

The album is said to be a special gift for fans as AB6IX prepares for their world tour. Starting in Berlin, Germany, on February 21, AB6IX will perform in cities around the world, including Paris, London, Amsterdam, Bangkok, Tokyo, Taipei, Osaka, Kuala Lumpur, Macao, Jakarta, Atlanta, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Are you excited about the release of the AB6IX solo tracks?

Source (1) (2)

How do you feel in this article?