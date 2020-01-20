Abandoned husky with ‘strange’ eyes is adopted after photos go viral

Posted: Jan 20, 2020 / 6:38 am EST / Updated: January 20, 2020 / 6:38 am EST

MATAWAN, N.J. (CNN) – An abandoned Siberian Husky with “strange” eyes was adopted after her photos went viral.

The anniversary has an eyelid deformity that gives the impression that she is always surprised. She does not suffer from other health problems.

A breeder gave the puppy to Husky House in New Jersey in 2018 and for the past two years Jubilee has had trouble finding a new home. That is why Husky House has submitted an application for adoption.

“I come from a” breeder “who couldn’t sell me because he said I looked” weird “, the shelter wrote. “Huskies are majestic looking dogs and I don’t know why I don’t look like them. I wish I was beautiful so someone would like me to be their dog.”

The pretext was viralized and more than 150 people applied for the anniversary’s adoption.

She was able to bring her Furever home on Saturday.

“Since the original Facebook post went viral, we’ve received an overwhelming amount of love, support, and requests, including adoption requests,” said the representative. “We are very happy that everyone feels as good as we have always known.”

