FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Fireplace crews are investigating what brought about a property fire in Tulare Thursday morning.

It occurred just just after three: 00 a.m. on Bardsley Avenue in the vicinity of West Avenue.

Firefighters say the flames rapidly consumed the deserted farmhouse.

The roof caved in during the blaze, so firefighters worked to put out the flames from a length to preserve the hearth from spreading.

Hearth officers think homeless men and women may have begun the hearth.

The result in is however below investigation.

No a person was wounded.