Abass Baraou and Abraham Juarez discuss clashes at the final press

RINGSIDE 23/01/2020

Abass Baraou (8: 0, 5 KOs) met Mexican Abraham ‘Pitbull’ Juarez (16: 4, 6 KOs) at the Champ Arena in Hamburg for the first time at today’s press conference.

After a successful year in which Baraou clinched four victories, including the victory over former world champion Carlos Molina in the international super welterweight division of WBC, the undefeated 24-year-old hopes that 2020 will be the year in which he is closer to becoming a world champion comes shot.

Baraou, who is in good memory of Hamburg’s bronze medal at the 2017 Amateur World Cup in the city, hopes to make more history on Saturday night to defeat the dangerous Juarez.

“It is very special to fight in Hamburg because I had one of my greatest successes here a few years ago when I won the bronze medal at the Amateur World Cup,” said Baraou. “It is an honor for me to promote a show together with Germany’s oldest and most historic stables at this historic event!”

Juarez returns to the ring after a knockout win in the second round against Arturo Herrera in November, and the 23-year-old is confident of winning his seventeenth professional win on Saturday night.

“I came here to win,” said Juarez. “I’ve seen a lot of videos and I know where Abass’s weaknesses are. I am ready to go and can’t wait to return to Mexico as the winner! “

📷 Team Sauerland

At the monumental event, Germany’s oldest organizers, Team Sauerland and Universum, will jointly promote a show and introduce stars from both stables for the first time in history.

Kem Ljungquist (9: 0, 5: 0), the unbeaten heavyweight expert of the Sauerland team, is next to the international super lightweight champion IBO Artem Harutyunyan (8: 0, 5: 0) on the account against the Ukrainian Skobenko (5- 4: 2, 2: 0) against Argentine Miguel Cesario Antin (19-4, 8 KOs).

All the action from the Work Your Champ Arena will be broadcast live on SPORT1 in Germany and Viaplay in Denmark.