[abass-baraou,-denis-radovan-share-april-four-sauerland-/-universum-bill-in-hamburg]

RINGSIDE 28/02/2020

📷 Team Sauerland

Pursuing the productive collaboration concerning Staff Sauerland and Universum on January 25th, Germany’s two greatest and most historic boxing promotional outfits will unite after yet again to co-endorse a substantial night time of action on April 4th at the Perform Your Champ Arena in Hamburg.

German boxing sensation and latest WBC Intercontinental Tremendous Welterweight Champion Abass Baraou (9-, 6 KOs) will prime the monthly bill for the next time this calendar year as he potential customers a sensational lineup that characteristics an enticing Workforce Sauerland vs Universum bout.

Baraou kicked off 2020 with a four-round demolition of Mexico’s Abraham Juarez on January 25th as he headlined the remarkable and action-packed very first co-promotion involving the powerhouse promoters at the Get the job done Your Champ Arena in Hamburg.

Chief support will come from Workforce Sauerland’s Denis Radovan (13–one, 6 KOs) who defends his IBF European Middleweight title from Universum’s heavy handed contender Antonio Hoffman (23-2, 17 KOs) in an intriguing clash.

Radovan returns to the ring for the first time considering the fact that October 2019 when he marked his United kingdom debut with an exhilarating 4 round annihilation of the veteran Luke Blackledge (26-nine-two, 9 KOs) at the 02 Arena in London on the undercard of the Environment Boxing Tremendous Series Tremendous Lightweight remaining.

Group Sauerland promoter Nisse Sauerland is looking ahead to working with Universum when all over again next the success of January’s groundbreaking partnership.

“After the wonderful very first occasion on January 25th, it was only a issue of time in advance of Team Sauerland and Universum worked alongside one another once again,” stated Sauerland. “We have mutual respect and we have the moment yet again set a good combat card with each other.

“The spectators in Hamburg and reside on SPORT1 can search ahead to yet another excellent evening loaded with remarkable fights!”.

‘WBC 2019 Feminine Prospect of the Year’ nominee Sophie Alisch (five-, 1 KOs) is also in action as the boxing prodigy appears to be like to construct on a excellent debut year and set herself in competition for title fights. James Kraft (17–1, 9 KOs) will obstacle Dimitar Tilev (11-, seven KOs) for the IBF Junior Planet Super Middleweight title and even further announcements will be created soon.