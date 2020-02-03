ABBA hopes to release new music later this year

In incredible news, Benny Andersson of ABBA says the cult group hopes to release new music sometime this year. I’m texting Mum as I type.

But look, I am aware that ABBA has been teasing new music for some time. If you are skeptical, I will definitely get it. Colleague last year Bjorn Ulvaeus told a Danish tabloid that new bops would come in September / October 2019 already recorded two songs called I Have Faith In You and Don’t Shut Me Down. For whatever reason, the songs have yet to be released.

However, ABBAtalk, a dedicated fan account, posted a video of Andersson talking to reporters about the new music. Andersson said in his mother tongue that it was coming.

“They’re coming this year,” he said. “But I can only guess because I’m not really sure. But I would think so.” So yes, no, maybe … hopefully?

Andersson couldn’t promise the new music, but he said he hoped for a release in September.

Back to the new songs, ABBA stated that they had recorded the melodies for a (Checks Notes) “virtual ABBA” experience in collaboration with the American Idol creator Simon Fuller, The whole thing was announced in 2016 and should be premiered last year via digital versions of the band members. But apparently this process was a bit difficult, hence a series of delays.

In January last year, Andersson told IceTheSite that the delays were due to legal complications.

“We are still trying to make the agreement that needs to be made to continue,” he said. “We are good. It is the other side, everything that has to be done, everything that has to be drawn. It is late. It is not our doing.”

So we hope that the legal problems are solved and that ABBA will finally give us some new songs later this year.

