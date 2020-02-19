Abbi Jacobson joins Lord & Miller’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines

After nearly two years without news on the Sony Pictures Animation project, Chris Miller & Phil Lord’s The Mitchells vs. The Machines has begun making headway as Broad City star/co-creator Abbi Jacobson has signed on for the lead role, according to Deadline.

The Mitchells are a dysfunctional but loving family whose road trip is interrupted by a tech uprising that threatens mankind: all around the world, the electronic devices people love — from phones to self-driving cars, to a sleek new line of personal robots — turn on humanity. With the help of two malfunctioning robots and the family’s delightfully overweight pug, the Mitchells will have to get past their problems and work together to save each other and the world!

Jacobson has signed on to play Katie Mitchell, one of the lead roles in the dysfunctional family, with other cast members still being sought out.

The Mitchells Vs. The Machines is directed by Mike Rianda (Gravity Falls) who wrote the screenplay with co-director Jeff Rowe. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller produce along with Kurt Albrecht.

The movie was originally set to hit theaters on January 10, but is now slated for a September 18 release date.