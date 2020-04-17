Abbott Government Detail’s plan to reopen state: “We will open Texas”

Texas Government Greg Abbott (R) is directing the charge for America’s grand reopening, detailing plans to reopen Lone Star’s state during a news conference on Friday. “Retail” model, see reopening of state parks and beyond.

Abbott will issue three executive orders outlining the state’s reopening movements, a day after President Trump provided the federal guidelines for the country’s reopening:



Abbott first described the Strike Force’s duties with Open Texas: “a team of nationally recognized medical experts and private and public leaders who will advise the governor to reopen the state of Texas safely and strategically.” .

The team will gather information and figure out the best practices that companies should use as the state plans to reopen. It will also look at “all the strategies that Texas can open up, keeping us protected from the expansion of COVID-19.”

Abbott said the state will reopen in a methodical, phase-by-step approach, announcing the extension of elective medical procedures, citing the status of physicians, nurses, hospitals and healthcare staff who have been “separated”. for the postponement of these procedures.

“Texas has a lot of hospital capacity today. We have a solid supply chain of PPE and many of our doctors and nurses have patients who are in desperate need of medical treatment, “she said Friday.

“It’s time to let these doctors and nurses back to work. However, it has to be done in a way that can ensure that we can treat patients with COVID-19,” he added.

Effective April 22, current restrictions on procedures will be released, allowing physicians to diagnose and treat certain medical conditions without exception, such as diagnostic tests for suspected cancer.

He also issued a retail-centric executive order, emphasizing that many retailers sold products “without customers going to stores” and used pickup or delivery during the battle against the virus.

“As we have seen this model work, as well as it contains COVID-19, we believe that every Texas store should be able to retail by next week, one week from today,” governor.

The temporary plan, he said, allows residents to access more merchants while minimizing contact with others.

Abbott also emphasized the importance of physical and mental health and the role that outsiders play in both. According to it, “the state parks will reopen from next Monday,” he announced.

To reduce transmission, visitors must wear masks and keep a distance of at least six feet for members who are not in the same household. Parks will also not allow group meetings of more than five.

For schools, officials determined that it would not be “safe” to allow children to meet for the “foreseeable future”. That is why they will remain closed for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Teachers can enter classrooms for administrative tasks, video instruction, or clean classrooms. Officials will provide more details on how to proceed, especially with graduation ceremonies, in the coming days.

Abbott said officials will provide the revised plans, outlining the next steps the state will need to reopen, April 27. These will be based on the degree of virus content across the state. The governor said it is part of the strategy to open Texas to a “safe” way.

The revised plans will emphasize protecting the most vulnerable and allowing residents to increase interactions, he added. Depending on how the first phase develops, officials will plan to open more places, such as restaurants and movie theaters.

As the early phases begin, the strike force “will immediately begin to provide input on possible additional openings for activities and services in Texas in accordance with guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). ) “.

“Together we can bend the curve. Together we can overcome this pandemic. We can get people back to work. We can adopt safe strategies that prevent the spread of COVID 19 and, step by step, open Texas,” said Abbott.