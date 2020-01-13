Abby Huntsman announces departure of ‘The View’, will help direct his father’s political campaign

Loading...

NEW YORK – Abby Huntsman, panelist for ABC’s daytime television show “The View”, said on Monday that she was leaving to help run her father’s campaign for the Governor of Utah and spend more time with his family.

Huntsman joined the show in September 2018 and his departure will leave Meghan McCain as the only real conservative voice on the show.

While “The View” features renowned guests, it is best known for its fiery political speeches and is an important step for presidential candidates seeking to reach a female-dominated audience.

Jon Huntsman announced in November that he will seek a third term as governor of Utah, although he has not done this job in a decade. He has spent time as an American ambassador to Russia in the meantime. He asked his daughter to be a senior campaign advisor.

“I told my father that if” The View “taught me something, he would teach me how to fight,” said Huntsman.

Her last day will be Friday.

