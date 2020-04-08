ABC Journo Talks TikTok Fame Pursuing *That* ScoMo Press Meeting

Journo Andrew Probyn has lastly chimed in on getting a TikTok movie star adhering to that now-iconic press conference showdown with ScoMo.

If you need to have some context (not that you do), ScoMo informed Probyn off that fateful Sunday soon after he tried to talk to much more queries.

Behold, the infamous lyrics: “Andrew, I’m sorry, you have have several… Andrew, I’m sorry, Andrew, I know, but you never run the push meeting, all right? So, I’m likely to go to other inquiries of customers of the team. Katherine has not had a problem. I’m delighted to return to you, but let us just hold things civil.”

I know we’ve all witnessed it 239848932 times, but let us marvel at this superb written content for 239848933rd time, shall we?

Listed here is Scott Morrison telling Andrew Probyn to cease asking issues

Ah, in no way gets aged. It will definitely go down as the most influential ScoMo press conference in history.

The showdown resulted in quite a few viral TikTok interpretations.

11/10 @andrewprobyn written content: pic.twitter.com/G9mjrHGf0K

This one’s my absolute favourite.

@faunhubScomo a Savage ##savagechallenge ##savage ##scomo ##pressconference ##andrewimsorry ##andrew ##coronavirus♬ original sound – faunhub

Anyway, Probyn was quizzed about the full affair by fellow journalist Jane Norman.

“I’ve been performing my task for 25 yrs,” he responded. “This is about the only time that my young ones have ever taken any notice of what their aged person does. It is alternatively unfortunate, is not it?”

“I did not even know what TikTok really was right up until 10 days back.”

“But if that episode encourages individuals to take additional see of federal politics, of press conferences the place the primary minister’s chatting about crucial things… Properly, my work is accomplished.”

Inspirational. I certainly sense encouraged… to binge TikToks for yet another 8 hrs. See you on the other side.

