ABC Network President Karey Burke attends fundraising event for LA Transyouth Health and Development Center Children’s Hospital

WEST HOLLYWOOD, California (KABC) – The transgender community was in the foreground Saturday at a fundraising event for the Transyouth Health and Development Center at the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital.

ABC Network President Karey Burke and Project Runway creator Jane Cha Cutler hosted the event in West Hollywood where they paid homage to the centre’s medical director, Dr. Johanna Olson-Kennedy.

Burke says his son was taken care of at the center after going out as a transgender person, adding that it’s time for more authentic trans stories on network TV.

“I want to make the world more representative of my son’s experience. It has helped me learn – and I am still learning – that there are other voices that still need to be thought about and how much work we are just starting, “said Burke.

The CHLA center is one of 38 in the country that provides care for young transgender people, with approximately 1,000 patients in its program.

