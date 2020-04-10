ABC Sets New Particular Showcasing Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad & Far more

The Disney Spouse and children Singalong: ABC sets new unique showcasing Christina Aguilera, Josh Gad & much more

ABC has formally introduced its latest Television set musical party titled The Disney Spouse and children Singalong which will element a celebrity lineup that contains Grammy winner Christina Aguilera, Frozen‘s Josh Gad and Moana‘s Auli’i Cravalho. Established to be hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the 1-hour distinctive is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, April 16 at 8PM E.T.

The Disney Household Singalong will attribute distant performances from celebs along with their households as they’ll be taking on their favorite Disney music from the comfort of their houses. The special will also incorporate an animated character that will information the viewers to sing alongside as a result of the on-monitor lyrics. It is set to cover iconic tracks from Disney classics like Attractiveness and the Beast, The Tiny Mermaid, and the Toy Story to the hottest hit music from Moana, Frozen, and Large Faculty Musical.

“If there’s one thing that we have all uncovered in the past several months, it’s to cherish each minute and the worth of connection, no matter if by means of laughter, stories or songs. We hope that we can enable generate some new unforgettable moments in everyone’s house in a way that only the magic of Disney can,” ABC Enjoyment president Karey Burke reported in assertion (by way of Deadline).

The celebrity line-up is is composed of Disney alums Christina Aguilera (Mulan), Josh Gad (Frozen, Magnificence and the Beast), Auli’i Cravalho (Moana), Kristin Chenoweth (Tinkerbell), and Luke Evans (Natural beauty and the Beast). It will also feature Michael Bublé, Jordan Fisher, Little Massive Town, Kenny Ortega, Donny Osmond, Thomas Rhett, Amber Riley, John Stamos, Erin Andrews, and Bobby Bones.

The Disney Relatives Singalong will also air star-studded PSAs as a way to elevate consciousness about Feeding America’s community and sources for persons who are now facing hunger owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.