abc30-positions

KFSN-Tv set is an equivalent option employer and seeks to offer data about our career options to as quite a few folks as doable.

Any corporation furnishing employment data or position referrals could simply click in this article to e mail us to ask for to be added to our get hold of checklist for long run notification of our openings.

Read through KFSN’s EEO report: ABC30.com website page | FCC.gov website page

Latest Work Openings

Anchor/Reporter

KFSN, the Disney/ABC owned Information station in Fresno seeks a comprehensive-time, knowledgeable anchor for our weekend night newscasts. We are hunting for a personable and versatile communicator with outstanding anchoring, reporting, writing, and multi-platform content development expertise for ABC30. The position is a one information anchor for equally Saturday and Sunday evenings and a few times of reporting through the week. The best candidate has a enthusiasm for news, excels at breaking news coverage on the desk and in the industry. We want a self-starter and workforce player who can collaborate properly with a extensive range of staff to build compelling content on all platforms. Candidates will have to be active end users of social media for information accumulating and have a demonstrated capability to move the viewers concerning linear and digital platforms. A prosperous prospect will have a established keep track of document of establishing good contacts and sources and telling impactful tales. This individual have to be structured and function perfectly underneath tension and consistent deadlines. We want another person who delivers a favourable mindset each working day and is receptive to comments. Candidate will be expected to symbolize KFSN at neighborhood gatherings, marketing activities and talking engagements. ABC30/KFSN-Tv set is an Equivalent Possibility Employer – Feminine/Minority/Veteran/Incapacity/Sexual Orientation/Gender Id.

——

Weekend Temperature Anchor/Reporter

KFSN-Television set/ABC30, the ABC owned station in Fresno, CA has an immediate opening for a comprehensive-time weekend Weather conditions Anchor and Reporter. We are on the lookout for a dynamic, higher electrical power anchor to be a part of our #one rated information group. We are hunting for an individual who is aware of the science, but can inform a relatable climate tale on the air and on our digital and social media platforms. The profitable applicant will be equipped to exhibit business reporting and anchoring techniques in both equally news and weather. Have to be proficient in WSI graphics and technological innovation. Capacity to do stay industry reporting on weather, news, and other matters required. Meteorology diploma most well-liked. MMJ working experience a additionally. ABC30/KFSN-Television set is an Equal Prospect Employer – Feminine/Minority/Veteran/Incapacity/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identification.

——

Newsroom Intern

KFSN-Television set/ABC30, the Disney/ABC owned station in Fresno, is on the lookout for a Newsroom Intern to understand about and contribute to our on-air, electronic, and social media platforms. You will have the possibility to notice and take part in the every day operate and functions of a major industry tv station. KFSN-Tv/ABC30 is an Equal Chance Employer – Woman/Minority/Veteran/Disability/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identification.

——