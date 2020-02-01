Abdul Hadi: vote against Dr. M against mistrust if you are desperate for him to resign Malaysia

PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya on August 26, 2019. Mahathir Mohamad won. – Picture of Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, February 1 – PAS President Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has suggested that those who continue to press Dr. Mahathir Mohamad to resign as Prime Minister can do so through a vote of no confidence in Dewan Rakyat.

He said a vote of no confidence was a better choice as it would reflect democracy compared to the pressure Dr. To move Mahathir to resign.

“There are all sorts of ways in a democracy, and one of them is that the prime minister resigns and is replaced by someone else.

The second option would be a vote of no confidence in Parliament. Those who want it so much (change prime minister) is the quickest way to do it.

“However, it is better for me to choose a vote of no confidence because it has no impact on people. There will be a backlash to put pressure on the change, ”he said during a press conference today after attending a Malaysian Young Women’s Convention forum at Kuala Terengganu Stadium.

However, he reiterated his position in support of Dr. Mahathir’s leadership.

“But in the event of a no-confidence vote, we’ll Defend Mahathir still. If we look at the current situation, we still need it, ”he said.

Abdul Hadi responded to rumors that there would be a rally in the middle of this month that Dr. Mahathir urges to resign.

In a further comment, he said that those who are putting pressure on the change of power should be aware that Pakatan Harapan (PH) may be due to Dr. Mahathir won the 14th general election (GE14).

“PH won because she was Dr. Mahathir as the leader.

“Even when Anwar (PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) was placed at the top, they failed.

“When she was Dr. Mahathir, they were suddenly successful and could take over the government. Now they want to take over the government (from Dr. Mahathir), that’s not correct, ”he said, referring to this step because he did not respect the morality of democracy.

Meanwhile, Abdul Hadi said when asked to see Dr. Mahathir’s announcement of the return of English for Science and Mathematics to state that the statement would need to be verified if it was first made official

“It is too early to say. In this current situation, in which he (Dr. Mahathir) is asked to resign, we must first investigate.

“Sometimes Dr. Mahathir his movements. He will make a statement to assess people’s reactions, ”he said.

Dr. Mahathir said yesterday that the Ministry of Education will revitalize science and math teaching policies in English.

He said it was crucial that the two subjects be taught in English, as this was the mother tongue for both disciplines.