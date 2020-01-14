Abe, Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, agrees to ensure a stable oil supply

ABU DHABI – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan agreed on a stable oil supply in Japan and close cooperation on Monday to alleviate tensions in the Middle East.

During the talks in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi, Abe informed the Crown Prince of Japan’s use of destroyer and reconnaissance planes in the Middle East, with the exception of the Persian Gulf, to protect merchant shipping.

The Crown Prince recognized Tokyo’s role in ensuring maritime safety and promised to offer cooperation as a country in the region.

The United Arab Emirates are close to the Strait of Hormuz, an important sea road. They are the second largest crude oil supplier in Japan, which relies on the Gulf state for about a third of its imports. A number of attacks on tankers, including one operated by a Japanese company, have occurred near the strait.

Abe thanked the United Arab Emirates for efforts to maintain a stable oil supply to Japan, and the Crown Prince replied that officials said that he would continue to take great account of this goal.

With stability in the Middle East a priority for Japan, Abe has stepped up diplomatic efforts to alleviate the tensions that began recently when the United States killed an Iranian commander-in-chief, followed by Tehran’s rocket retaliation against Iraqi bases, which include American troops were stationed.

Abe told the Crown Prince that he was “deeply concerned” about the growing tensions in the Middle East and that Japan was ready to play a part in defusing them.

The Crown Prince told Abe that the UAE will undertake diplomatic efforts in coordination with the relevant countries.

The United Arab Emirates is the second leg of Abe’s five-day trip to the Middle East, which aims to highlight the importance of diplomatic efforts to de-escalate the situation in the region.

Abe visited Saudi Arabia for talks with King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz al-Saud Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Sunday, in which the Prime Minister expressed concern about the consequences of a military confrontation and Saudi Arabia’s help in stabilizing the Region searched.

As a Japanese initiative, self-defense forces are deployed to an intelligence mission in the Gulf of Oman, the northern part of the Arabian Sea, and on Bab el-Mandeb Strait, independently of a U.S.-led maritime security coalition Gulf of Aden.

Both Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have joined the US initiative.