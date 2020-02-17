[abe-apologizes-for-yelling-at-cdp-lawmaker-in-japan’s-diet]

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe apologized Monday for a new incident in which he heckled an opposition lawmaker, and promised not to make irregular remarks in the Diet program.

“I apologize for making the irregular remark,” Abe told a meeting of the Residence of Reps Spending budget Committee. “I will act prudently as the prime minister and will be guaranteed to refrain from irregular remarks in future.”

Abe provoked an offended backlash from the opposition last Wednesday when he exclaimed all through a meeting of the Reduce Household committee that a concern by Kiyomi Tsujimoto of the key opposition Constitutional Democratic Celebration of Japan was “meaningless.”

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party and the Constitutional Democratic Occasion of Japan later agreed that an apology by Abe at Monday’s committee meeting would settle the controversy about the incident.