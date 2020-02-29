Saturday, February 29, 2020
Home LATEST NEWS Abe claims Japan will craft new emergency coronavirus offer in wake of...

Abe claims Japan will craft new emergency coronavirus offer in wake of faculty closure conclusion

By
Nellie McDonald
-
abe-claims-japan-will-craft-new-emergency-coronavirus-offer-in-wake-of-faculty-closure-conclusion
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe provides a speech throughout a news conference on the new COVID-19 coronavirus at the Primary Minister’s Office environment in Tokyo on Saturday. | AFP-JIJI

Countrywide / Science & Overall health

Kyodo

Primary Minister Shinzo Abe stated Saturday that his federal government will produce one more crisis offer totaling around ¥270 billion ($2.5 billion) from reserve resources in all-around 10 days to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Japan will choose all possible measures needed” to cope with the impression of the virus, Abe advised a news convention in Tokyo as he questioned for assist from the public for university closures to protect against team infections.

Coronavirus banner

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2017 - Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv