abe-claims-japan-will-craft-new-emergency-coronavirus-offer-in-wake-of-faculty-closure-conclusion

Primary Minister Shinzo Abe stated Saturday that his federal government will produce one more crisis offer totaling around ¥270 billion ($2.5 billion) from reserve resources in all-around 10 days to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus.

“Japan will choose all possible measures needed” to cope with the impression of the virus, Abe advised a news convention in Tokyo as he questioned for assist from the public for university closures to protect against team infections.