Abe discourages criticism of the state visit to Xi and says the trip is crucial for “peace and prosperity” in the region

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stressed the importance of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s visit to Japan in the spring as a state guest and said that Japan and China “have a vital responsibility for peace and prosperity in the region and in the world”.

“I would like to take the visit from Xi as an opportunity to make it clear to people at home and abroad that the two countries are ready to assume this responsibility,” Abe said on Friday at a plenary session in the upper house.

He dismissed concerns that the Chinese leader’s invitation as a state guest could be seen by the international community as a sign that Tokyo tacitly accepts Beijing’s stance on human rights in the Uighur-dominated Chinese region of Xinjiang.

“Japan will say what it has to say and will work hard to get a positive response from the Chinese side,” said the Prime Minister.

China’s Muslim Uighurs in the region have seen the Communist Party crackdown over three years to weaken their commitment to Islam. Cities across Xinjiang are surrounded by large police checkpoints where facial recognition scanners capture people who come and go.

Up to a million or more Uighurs have been sent to indoctrination camps since 2017.

When asked about the situation in Hong Kong, where protests against the government continue, Abe emphasized the importance of the status quo.

“It is important that a free and open Hong Kong continue to function under a dual-system country,” he said. “Japan will urge those affected to seek a solution through self-control and peaceful discussion.”

He suggested that South Korea must take measures to correct the violation of international law in relation to war work, a cause of the strained relationship between Tokyo and Seoul.

With regard to North Korea’s nuclear and missile development, Abe vowed to support the US diplomatic push against the North.

“Japan will support the Washington-Pyongyang process, persistently pursuing a fully denuclearized North Korea by fully implementing the United States Security Council resolutions,” he said.