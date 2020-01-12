Abe meets Saudi King Salman and calls for cooperation to stabilize the Middle East during talks with the Foreign Minister

Loading...

Riyadh – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sought to work with Saudi Arabia on Sunday to ensure stability in the Middle East amid the heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

At his meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is also Saudi Foreign Minister, Abe said he was “deeply concerned” about the situation in the Middle East, and Tokyo was trying to alleviate tensions through diplomatic efforts.

Abe also said Japan’s planned shipment of a self-defense destroyer and patrol plane to the region to gather information and contribute to the safety of merchant shipping, the State Department said.

In response, the Saudi foreign minister welcomed the decision and said it was the responsibility of “all affected countries” to ensure safe shipping, the ministry said.

Abe met with Saudi King Salman on Sunday afternoon and with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman later that day.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s largest crude oil exporter and a key supplier to resource-poor Japan, is the first leg of his five-day journey that also takes him to the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Japan relies on the region for around 90 percent of its oil imports.

His visit comes because concerns about a U.S.-Iranian military conflict have eased somewhat after US President Donald Trump failed to launch further military action against Iran last week, which had hit Iraqi bases where US forces were deployed with missiles. The Iranian attack was retaliation for the US’s murder of a top Iranian commander.

Saudi Arabia has built good relations with the United States, while both countries have been hostile to Iran.

For its part, Japan has stimulated the dialogue between Tehran and Washington, which broke a 2015 nuclear deal.

Abe has asked everyone involved to exercise restraint and prevent the situation from escalating further.

Japan is deploying SDF personnel and assets to improve its own information gathering capabilities in areas that include the Gulf of Oman and part of the Arabian Sea.

However, the Strait of Hormuz near Iran, a major shipping route, is excluded because Japan wants to make a clear distinction between its mission and a U.S.-led maritime security initiative that Tokyo has not joined.