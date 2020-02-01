Abe promises to take further steps to fight the coronavirus outbreak in Japan

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe instructed ministers on Saturday to take additional measures to respond to the new outbreak of the coronavirus, which is increasing in Japan.

Abe also stressed the need to ensure that people across the country have access to the necessary medical examinations and aids, including masks, as infections in different parts of Japan have been confirmed.

“I urge ministers to put together measures to use the reserves (in the state budget) and implement them as soon as possible,” said Abe at a meeting in his office to discuss the government’s response to the outbreak.

“The new corona virus has a major impact on tourism, the economy and our society as a whole,” said the Prime Minister. “The government will do its utmost to deal with the effects.”

Japan has confirmed at least 17 cases of infection, some of which had no symptoms, according to Chinese health authorities. In China there were 11,000.

The government officially classified the virus as a certain infectious disease on Saturday, giving the authorities the option, among other things, of hospitalization if necessary. Taxpayers’ money will cover the cost of treating those patients who are forced to stay in hospitals.

To prevent the further spread of the deadly virus, foreigners who have been in Hubei within two weeks of the estimated incubation period of the virus are excluded from participation. At airports, they now have to indicate whether they were in Hubei at that time, Japanese officials said.

Holders of Chinese passports issued in the central Chinese province, whose capital is the virus-infected city of Wuhan, are also prohibited from entering the country.

They are subject to precautions regardless of whether they have symptoms or not.

Japanese government officials say it is not a general ban on Chinese passport holders issued by Hubei, and note that exceptions are made in special circumstances.

However, it is still unclear whether, for example, a case where a person has a Chinese passport issued in Hubei but lives in another province or country justifies an exception. There is still uncertainty as to whether a Chinese citizen with a Hubei passport who is married to a Japanese man can enter Japan.

The restrictions will remain “for now,” Abe said with an immigration official’s comment: “It will depend on (the possibility of) a major outbreak.”

However, during his Saturday meeting, Abe said the measures must be strictly and properly enforced, adding that the government will continue to check the health of over 560 Japanese nationals evacuating from Wuhan on government-chartered flights this week were.

The government had come under fire at home and abroad for not quarantining citizens returning from Wuhan. It had said that such violent measures could violate human rights and instead asked them to monitor and report on their own health and stay at home or in government-provided accommodation for two weeks.