Abe says Olympic Games schedule, Paralympics not affected by coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Thursday that despite the recent outbreak of a new corona virus that has swept the world, there have been no changes to the direction of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer.

“Regarding the Tokyo Games (as planned), I would like to clarify that no discussions or plans have been made between the organizers and the International Olympic Committee since the World Health Organization declared a state of emergency.” Abe told the parliament.

His remark came when coronavirus infections have spread from the epicenter of the Wuhan outbreak in central China to many countries. The number of people with the pneumonia virus has exceeded 28,000 and 563 people have died in mainland China, according to the country’s health authorities.

Japan has also reported 45 infections.

Approximately 3,700 passengers and crew from 56 countries and regions were quarantined on a cruise ship off Yokohama after a Hong Kong passenger was infected with the virus after disembarkation.

Abe said earlier this week that Japan would work closely with WHO and other organizations to ensure that preparations for the Olympic and Paralympic Games are ongoing without the virus outbreak impact.

At the end of January, the WHO declared the outbreak of a global health emergency and the Japanese government excluded foreigners who stayed in Hubei province, the capital of which is Wuhan, from within two weeks of their arrival in Japan and holders of Chinese passports issued in the Province.

The organizers of the Tokyo Olympics expressed concern about the virus in comments on Wednesday.

“We are extremely concerned that the spread of the infectious virus could spur the games,” said CEO Toshiro Muto before meeting IOC officials.