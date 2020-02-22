[abe-siblings-shine-on-to-start-with-day-of-dusseldorf-grand-slam]

DUSSELDORF, GERMANY – Japan gained a few gold medals Friday on the opening day of the Dusseldorf Grand Slam, with siblings Uta and Hifumi Abe both topping the podium.

Nineteen-calendar year-aged feeling Uta claimed the women’s 52-kg division gold with victory about French rival Amandine Buchard, though 22-year-old Hifumi gained his eighth Grand Slam title in a thrilling men’s 66-kg pounds class remaining in opposition to Georgia’s Vazha Margvelashvili.

Three-time globe winner Naohisa Takato was the country’s other gold medalist on the to start with day of the Grand Slam, which serves as an Olympic qualifier, securing a area at this summer’s Tokyo Game titles with victory in the men’s 60-kg division.

The younger Abe, who has almost assured her place at the Olympics, avenged her loss to Buchard in their preceding assembly at the Osaka Grand Slam in November.

The final came down to golden score, with the match awarded to Abe right after Buchard was penalized for passivity.

“My target is to develop into an Olympic winner. I want to be in even more powerful shape by then,” Abe stated.

Significant brother Hifumi withstood a spirited exertion from Margvelashvili, ultimately throwing the Georgian to the mat for an ippon victory.

“I’m joyful I was equipped to get the acquire securely, but I’m not pleased in the minimum,” he explained. “I want to win the future match and safe a countrywide crew position, then get the job done towards my desire of victory at the Tokyo Olympics.

With his gold in the lightest men’s division, Takato extended his file quantity of Grand Slam titles to 11.

The 26-12 months-aged Tochigi Prefecture indigenous created an outstanding operate by the preliminary rounds just before his scheduled last from Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei, who withdrew thanks to personal injury.

Funa Tonaki experienced a surprise reduction in opposition to France’s Shirine Boukli in the women’s 48-kg division final. Despite the defeat, Tonaki’s sturdy previous performances ought to assure her a position at the Olympics.