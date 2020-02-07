Abe vowed to hold talks at the rally in the disputed islands about signing the peace treaty with Russia

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has decided to visit Moscow in May to attend a celebration marking the 75th anniversary of Russia’s victory over Germany in World War II and to hold talks with President Vladimir Putin, a Japanese government source said on Friday.

Japan and Russia are trying to arrange a meeting between Abe and Putin on May 8 or 10, depending on the source. The ceremony will take place on May 9th.

“He is invited to the ceremony. There is no reason to reject it, ”said the source.

Abe is expected to meet Putin to strengthen his personal relationships and promote territorial talks over the four controversial Russian islands off Hokkaido.

In the meantime, Abe promised on Friday to continue bilateral talks on signing a peace treaty with Russia when supporters of Russia who brought the four islands back to Japan held an annual rally in Tokyo.

For the second time in a row, the event participants refrained from calling the Russian occupation of the islands “illegal” in order not to create bilateral tensions over the territorial problem.

“I will step up the work together to find a mutually acceptable solution and to continue the negotiations (on peace agreements),” said Abe at the rally, which usually takes place on February 7th.

Abe tried to resolve the decades-long territorial dispute and negotiate a post-war peace treaty. But the two nations have made little progress due to a large gap over the status of the islands.

Russia wants Japan to recognize that the islands were rightly acquired after Tokyo surrendered in 1945 in World War II. However, Japan believes that the seizure was illegal.

Participants, including public and private groups, issued a statement calling for the early return of what they called Japan’s “inherent” areas.

Even so, they apparently followed the ongoing peace treaty negotiations and did not say that the islands were illegally occupied – a phrase that could irritate Russia.

At the last rally last year, the phrase “illegal occupation” was deleted.

Abe told the crowd at the annual event that bilateral talks on joint economic projects in the disputed islands have progressed, and hopes that he can “pursue them without undermining the legal positions of Japan and Russia on the areas”.

The joint economic projects are designed to create mutual trust and pave the way for the solution of the territorial issue that has prevented Tokyo and Moscow from signing a post-war peace treaty.

Abe and Putin agreed in 2018 to intensify peace negotiations based on a joint declaration by Japan and the former Soviet Union in 1956. The document states that two of the four islands – Shikotan and the Habomai archipelago – will be handed over to Japan after a peace treaty has been signed ,

Abe has campaigned for the return of two instead of all four islands. The other two are Etorofu and Kunashiri.

Russia is concerned about the prospect of a U.S. military presence if any of the islands should return to Japan, given that Tokyo and Washington have been long-term security allies.

On February 7, 1855, Japan and Russia entered into a trade, shipping, and demarcation treaty by drawing a national border that brought the four islands to Japanese territory.