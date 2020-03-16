Abercrombie & Fitch/Hollister Co. to quickly close amid coronavirus outbreak

(Information10) – Abercrombie & Fitch has made the decision to shut all of its merchants outside of the Asia-Pacific region to enable stop the distribute of coronavirus. In a letter posted to their firm webpage, CEO Fran Horowitz claims the closures are to secure the basic safety of clients and staff members.

The next suppliers will be closed briefly commencing Sunday, March 15.

Abercrombie & Fitch

abercrombie children

Hollister Co.

Gilly Hicks

“Our choices are made in accordance with well being organizations and governing administration authorities, and are driven by our brand’s mission to meet up with you where by you are and preserve the protection of our local community, as we all glimpse forward to a balanced, assured foreseeable future collectively,” the letter stated.

The letter claims they will keep on on-line revenue and will be maximizing cleansing initiatives at their distribution facilities.

The letter also claims they will change their return insurance policies extending the plan even though the retail outlet is closed.

