abff-honors-2020:-the-house-that-black-hollywood-constructed

Image: Courtesy of ABFF

The “category” was excellence, and Black Hollywood confirmed up and showed out.



On Sunday night time, the Beverly Hilton was bustling with black actors—I like to contact them blacktors—producers and push gathered for the ABFF Honors, a room that Black Hollywood developed to recognize our excellence in film and television. (Immediately after all, if we do not, who will?) I attended the ceremony as a guest of Cadillac (very good searching out!), and had the prospect to be in the midst of all of that talent.

It was the near of a celebratory weekend in Los Angeles that truly began with BET’s META (Media, Entertainment & Technological innovation Alliance) convention on Thursday and ongoing on Saturday with the NAACP Picture Awards, and then Sunday’s pre-ABFF Honors brunch and Honors ceremony.

This year’s honorees have been Academy Award winner and acting OG Louis Gossett Jr., who gained the Hollywood Legacy Award Lena Waithe, who was honored with the Business Renaissance Award and Cynthia Erivo, who was acknowledged with the Increasing Star Award. HBO’s “The Wire” been given the Traditional Television Award, with actor Wendell Pierce accepting the award on behalf of the forged.

Photo: Courtesy of ABFF

But the night time belonged to ABFF’s Film of the Year, Just Mercy—the legal drama primarily based on a accurate story that was snubbed by the Academy Awards—and Jamie Foxx, one of the movie’s leading gentlemen.

Leonardo DiCaprio created a surprise overall look at the Honors to present Foxx with the Excellence in the Arts Award, and I just about fell out of my chair. Ahead of we go any more, who invited Leonardo DiCaprio to the ABFF Honors?! So standard of a white dude to crash the party—geesh! (For the history, I’m just joking.)

Here’s how it went down: The night was coming to a shut when an unfamiliar presenter with some fifty-eleven accolades was introduced. Out of nowhere, DiCaprio strolls onto the phase. There was an audible gasp from the audience, Foxx created a black auntie-Titanic joke (leaning into the gasp), and the group erupted in laughter. Who realized that Titanic and black aunties were being a point?



Photograph: Courtesy of ABFF

Foxx, the phenomenal expertise that he is, thanked DiCaprio just before reviving a several of his most legendary roles (study: Jamie actually acquired in character, indicating a line-or-two for every character)—fromWanda on In Residing Coloration to Ray Charles in Ray. “I’ve performed all of these figures,” Foxx explained, “but 1 of the most essential people that I have carried out is Walter McMillan.”



McMillan was wrongfully sentenced to death in 1988 for allegedly murdering a white female. Considerably way too usually, black and brown folks uncover by themselves struggling with harsh sentences or like, McMillan, wrongfully incarcerated. Foxx went on to share a touching tale about his father, who expended seven a long time in jail for carrying $25 really worth of an unlawful material.



“I didn’t go pay a visit to him because I never visit men and women in jail,” Foxx claimed. “I do not like seeing that—I really do not like that picture. So I wrote my father 1 letter. I stated, ‘You get out, I’ll conserve your lifetime.’”



Foxx produced superior on his guarantee, and his father has been living with him for 20 decades.



“Tonight, [my father] is very pleased. My loved ones is very pleased of my grandmother and grandfather who place almost everything they experienced as a yardman and a maid into this large-headed boy from Terrell, Texas, so he could stand in entrance of his amazingly gifted good friends from all races, all genders, all creeds, and rejoice artwork, the Oscar winner mentioned with tears in his eyes. “Thank you.”

Just Mercy later on took house the Movie of the Year award, and attorney Bryan Stevenson—Michael B. Jordan performs the real-everyday living superhero attorney the tale is dependent on—brought the dwelling to its ft with a riveting acceptance speech. It was almost everything.

“This is a superb area. We have all of these gifted people today. But I hope we believe that that matters can get better for the reason that there is however far too considerably inequality and injustice,” Stevenson stated. “There is nonetheless far too significantly unfairness. There’s however way too quite a few people becoming pushed down. There’s nonetheless far too a lot of individuals remaining marginalized. There is still way too a great deal bigotry and injustice and racism in this nation. So we are, despite the specter and glamor of this area, going to continue to have to stand up when other men and women say sit down.”

Now, Stevenson operates as the founder of the Equal Justice Initiative. He and his group are devoted to offering legal companies to the weak, incarcerated and condemned. He made use of his past several minutes on the ABFF Honors phase to remind us that there is still more do the job to be finished.

“I’m so grateful to all of you for honoring our movie, for making it possible for us to have this platform, for telling the tale and for recognizing what we’re seeking to see. There is much more justice that we have to obtain. And I’m so grateful to know so numerous new pals and to go on on this journey with you all.”

Amen.