Abgail Disney calls Walt Disney Co. Furloughs

Disney heir Abigail Disney – his great niece Walt Disney – called on the Walt Disney Company to protect the dividends and proceeded with 100,000 employees.

The Financial Times reported this week that Disney has stopped paying 100,000 employees and is expected to save $ 500,000. However, the report notes the “significant risks” for Disney and how they are making that decision “even when the company is protecting executive bonus programs. The company has not yet commented on its dividend plan for 2020, but in recent years has made $ 1.5 billion in monthly payments. “

Disney made a big splash on Twitter on Tuesday, urging the company not to do more to take care of employees:

WHAT IS THE REAL F *** ????? Look, dividends are not ALL bad, given the number of people with a steady income based on them. However, 80% of the shares belong to the richest 10%. So this excuse only goes so far. But the REAL rage is, of course, these bonuses… 2 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

“The Disney-sponsored incentive plans, which account for most of the executives’ pay. Mr. Iger earned $ 65.6 million in 2018 and $ 47 million last year. The latest package is more than 900 times the profits. of the average Disney employee, which amounts to about $ 52,000 “4 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

Notice that they left some of their salaries for the year. I told people to wait until we found out about the rest of the compensation package, as the salary is a drop in the bucket on these kids. The actual day of payment is in the remaining package 6 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

But it’s getting worse. The frontline workers in the parks had to fight for years to get their pay up to $ 15 / hour and people said that as an incredible grandeur in the administration park, but if you knew the back story I was doing, you would be terrified that I know only 8 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

is full-time) 52 weeks per year (again a large if, since they have not paid sick days unless they receive 40 hours, which, see above parentheses statement) are reduced by 31,200 per year. Sounds nice until you think about gas prices and buying a home in Orange County 10 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

And 173 times his average employee pays, plus an additional 15 million in the long run. What kind of person is comfortable with this ??? If you have a piece of empathy in your body, if you are even a little interested in your employees, if you believe a word of your nice rhetoric about how, 12 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

THIS COMPANY MUST BE BETTER. Disney has been facing a difficult couple for years, to be sure. The challenges are existential, even. But this is not permission for the administration to continue looting and anger. In fact, if a bonus reflects performance, we may want to dress 14 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

But anyone could have predicted some crises. This is one of the things that responsible managers do. And good, stable, capable management is the reason they get the “big money” they tell us. But these acquisitions are starting to look quite confident now 16 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

And there’s another piece of terrible management, even worse, redemption and compensation. They have consistently tried to advance their path through a series of filth of their own production, and this will only last for such a long time. 18 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

sit when I see abuses with the name attached to them. It’s not that difficult. This is not that complicated. Just give up ONE of the already abundant compensation, especially this year. Stop, my God, two or three base units at annual yield 23 /

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

it is always an opportunity for change. Reassess this mess you’ve made from the good will you’ve become more dependent on than you want to admit. And pay the people who do the magic to happen with respect and dignity that they have more than they have gained from you. TO BE INCREDIBLE. end

– Abigail Disney (@abigaildisney) April 21, 2020

