Abigail Disney shows corporate greed for Walt Disney Co.

Abigail Disney, daughter of Walt Disney’s niece and longtime Disney executive Roy Disney, has been a Disney critic in the past and held her tongue during the epidemic. The filmmaker took to Twitter yesterday to report how the Walt Disney Company is failing its frontline employees while paying heavy compensation to executives.

The tweet was sparked by the Financial Times-driven news, and Lisa Abramowicz writes that Disney is paying a salary hike this month for more than 3 million cast members and employees, saving $ 500 million in dividends for stockholders.

Well, I’ve been holding my tongue over the theory that the epidemic is not the time to call people out for anything other than failing us in the public health sense. I thought it might be a moment of peace and reconciliation. However, I think a thread is coming… ./ https://t.co/G1mUq7RmAV

Abigail Disney’s bonus structure and dividends are taken carefully and seriously, and start with the point that not all dividends are bad and they provide revenue for many people. But what Disney is potentially doing is very different.

All of them are 1.5 billion. 1.5 billion. It pays the front-line staff three months’ pay. And this is going to people who have already been collecting countless bonuses for years. Here’s what the @ photo piece said about this: 3 /

And continued: In honor of the long-term incentive of “not less than $ 300 million”, Mr. Chepke could potentially receive an annual bonus of “no less than $ 15 million,” which is why I was silent in March.

By design because it is taxed separately. Shareholders have twice advocated a refusal to pay the salaries, so there is no denying mere modesty. This is the will of their alleged all-important “owners”. Iger’s comp will still have a median wage of 900 times. 7 /

And this is the real rub here. These workers – the people who make Disney Parks so magical at first – are prone to corporate greed and failure. And unfortunately, this attitude is not new.

How hard has it been for people to ask for $ 15. It’s hard to accept the way they wander around congratulating themselves. If the frontline staff gets 40 hours a week (and this is bigger than all, then Disney puts aside hours to keep people from 9 /)

(BTW, it’s no surprise that Disney, Land and World are both in Orange County, however) This year’s Eiger’s compensation will be 1,500x their salary. Chapacre, if he gets the full amount, 300% of his 3 million base salary or $ 9mm is 288x front lineer 11 /

Respect for Mr. Tapek, “Our ability to do good in the world begins with our cast members. . . People who make magic every day. Our commitment to them will always be our pinnacle. “Even if one of its motives is sincere, none of this compensation bullshit is possible. 13 /

This is where it’s really boring. It’s not that Disney is a corporation whose main source of income is trying to stay afloat because of the dryness, but employees who make the company great and demand to care for it are suffering, while mega-rich executives take home huge payouts.

Disney corporations have potential defenses that they will undoubtedly identify. This compensation plan is based on the agreement written before the crisis. This is how business is done in America, where profits outnumber people. These sessions are created individually for a cost-effective system that is stripping away revenue from the front lines … but none of this is a real excuse, proving that the corporate structure is unfair and greedy.

Give back a few million, given how they handled cash. Between March 31, 2018 and June 30, 2019, the company purchased 11.5 billion stock. Eleven. The point. Five. Billion. Now no one could have imagined this crisis before. That’s a fair thing to say. 15 /

And who will make the backbone richer? Okay, this is great for shareholders and once again, fixed-income people, sure, but who benefits the most? Well if you are compensated on the shares and you keep the prices that work really nicely on the buybacks, right? 17 /

And there is another part to the awful management of it, behind it buying and the compensation is worse. They have consistently tried to make their way through different types of mess of their own making, and this will only last so long. 18 /

An example of how Disney operates so many corporations, where the left hand doesn’t know or care what the right is doing, and they engage in “business strategies” that save companies and shareholders’ income, failing at the same time, or even exploiting employees who company. Makes it profitable and attractive to customers at first. This is frustrating, but not unique. But Disney, which seeks to maintain a “magical” reputation, is extra painful to watch.

But that is why it is important when someone with the last name “Disney” says this nonsense.

It is not so difficult when I see that they are being abused by this name. It’s not something so complicated. Leave some of your already sufficient compensation, especially this year. Leave, The Annual Annual Return 23 /

Always an opportunity for change. Reevaluate what you have imagined well that depends more on what you want to admit. And the people who earned more than you earn by doing magic with respect and dignity pay. The end

There has never been a better time for Abigail Disney, an activist and social worker, to criticize her family’s founding organization and to discriminate against corporate governance. He is right in saying that people like Bob Iger should not be harmed by these frontline employees when they get a lot of compensation from stock to home.

Disney, the company needs to do more, the better, and the person Avigil Disney is calling them is very good.

(Via: Twitter, Image: Monica Skipper / Getty Images for the New York Women’s Foundation)

