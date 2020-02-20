[ability-transition-will-be-reviewed,-but-precedence-on-financial-state,-anwar-says-ahead-of-pakatan-prime-tier-fulfill-tomorrow]

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim says the primary agenda for tomorrow’s Pakatan Harapan presidential council assembly tomorrow is on Malaysia’s economic system. ― Photograph by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Top rated of the agenda for the Pakatan Harapan (PH) presidential council conference tomorrow is on Malaysia’s financial system, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reported nowadays.

The PKR president additional that the considerably-touted changeover of energy from Key Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to him was less of a precedence, even with the chorus of calls these past handful of months pushing for a crystal clear day to be established.

“The transition is section of the deal and it can be settled in fifty percent an hour.

“The focus is on the economy,” Anwar told reporters just after talking at Aid University’s symposium on “The Construct of A Country: As I See it” at the Connexion Meeting and Event Centre in Bangsar South this afternoon.

Pressed if there have been certain dates remaining appeared at for the transition, Anwar curtly stated “we will discuss”, devoid of elaborating.

