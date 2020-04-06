Abita launches spiked glowing h2o, ‘Spring Loaded’

ABITA SPRINGS, La.- Abita Brewing Business introduces a new spiked glowing water to their new products line, Spring Loaded.

Crafted with organic spring h2o & Louisiana cane sugar, Abita Brewery has unveiled two ‘Spring Loaded’ flavors, Splash Berry and Watermelon, every single at only 100 energy, 2 grams of carbs and 5% ABV.

“It seems only purely natural for us to acquire a spiked glowing h2o considering the fact that Abita Springs is very well-recognized for our drinking water supply,” reported David Blossman, President and CEO of Abita. “Our h2o is a cherished all-natural useful resource, drawn straight from the Southern Hills Aquifer. These springs are above two thousand a long time outdated and supply drinking water that is pristine and in a natural way ideal for brewing, which is why we made a decision to contact the model Spring Loaded.”

The drinks are supplied 12 months-spherical in addition to their basic beers and sodas.

“This formulation has been in the operates for a when and we are energized to eventually be able to share it with our followers.”

This spiked sparkling water will be packaged in 4-pack cans that will allow for prospects to purchase their preferred flavor or mix and match to make their personal assortment pack. The brewery programs to release far more flavors in their Faucet Place the place customers will have the possibility to offer input on upcoming flavors.

Abita’s Spring Loaded collection will hit store shelves in Louisiana this week and will before long be available in Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas.