Aboriginal theater: the bonds that unite

By
Nellie Donald
-
0
22
Aboriginal theater: the bonds that unite

More Maori stories are coming to the stage near you, thanks to the next generation of theater creators determined to expand the repertoire and work in new ways, finds Dione Joseph.

Whether or not you believe in the institution of marriage, the common belief is that the impending union of two souls should be a celebration of love and family – where the focus is (or should be) on the couple. and their bright future.

A Scene from Black Ties (Tainui Tukiwaho is on the far left), the first Maori-Aboriginal romantic comedy. Photo / Luke Currie Richardson

Amber Curreen, creative producer at the Te Rehia Theater Company. Photo / Michael Craig

“Maori theater was a protest, a vehicle for change, a discussion, a way for urban Maori to discover their whakapapa. It is a way to educate, entertain and affirm our people and our stories.”

Brady Peeti, elected newcomer of the year at the recent Auckland Theater Awards, in Black Ties. Photo / Luke Currie Richardson

But Black Ties is not autonomous; it is part of an evolving and growing theatrical scene and the redefinition of what “Maori theater” means today. Founded in 1983, Taki Rua has long been at the forefront of Maori theater in Aotearoa. Producing, ordering and developing new work, in particular at Te Reo Māori, the company has given a number of our current practitioners a wingspan to take flight.

“Maori theater has been around since we started,” she says. “We have always been people who use performance to empower the power of our words (and our teachings) and to me, it just means stories told by us, in our own way.”

Miriama McDowell in a playwright workshop in Auckland. Photo / Julie Zhu

“I am afraid that when people in the industry identify a play as” Maori theater “, it ghettoizes our work and forces us to tick boxes like:” Is this in te reo Māori? Is it about child abuse? haka? ‘If the key creators – the writer, the director, the producer, etc. – are Maori, it is the “Maori theater” – even if it is located in space. “

A scene from Astroman, written by Albert Belz, and produced by Te Rēhia and Auckland Theater Company for the 2019 Auckland Arts Festival. Photo / Michael Smith

Laughton Kora in black ties. Photo / Luke Currie Richardson

.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR