Aboriginal theater: the bonds that unite

More Maori stories are coming to the stage near you, thanks to the next generation of theater creators determined to expand the repertoire and work in new ways, finds Dione Joseph.

Whether or not you believe in the institution of marriage, the common belief is that the impending union of two souls should be a celebration of love and family – where the focus is (or should be) on the couple. and their bright future.

It’s a strangely enduring lie – or love just makes you ridiculously gullible – because big weddings are actually where families show their true colors. There is the mother of the banshee groom, the father of the reprimanding bride, the wise uncle – and, of course, all the cuzzies with opinions not invited galore.

If you have not had an Aboriginal marriage (especially a marriage between two different First Nations families), the best thing to do would be to participate in a historic collaboration in the history of the Transtasman theater and to see Black Ties.

It is the first rom-com of Maori-Aboriginal scene in the world, a fodder for unequivocal wedding dramas that is comforting and comforting; like a pot and cheese toast with a good cup of tea.

A Scene from Black Ties (Tainui Tukiwaho is on the far left), the first Maori-Aboriginal romantic comedy. Photo / Luke Currie Richardson

Judging by glowing reviews from Sydney, this collaboration between the Victoria State Theater Company, Ilbijerri and the Te Rēhia Theater in Auckland promises New Zealand a good time. These critics spoke of the high aesthetic values ​​of the production, the nuanced humor and the cultural specificity.

Black Ties marks the start of a new decade – a decade that could promise different ways of doing things to Maori and other indigenous theater creators. It’s worth understanding why this production is epic.

There is the show itself; family drama at its best. Hera (Tuakoi Ohia) who is Maori and Kane (Mark Coles Smith) who is Aboriginal, fell in love. Of course, their respective mothers cannot bear the idea that their beloved children could marry someone outside of their respective indigenous communities and be taken abroad. What follows is the clash of cultures expected that both parties do their best to accommodate their potential in-laws, while keeping a sharp and critical eye on who does what.

He is also accompanied by a cast of stars, including Lana Garland, Laughton Kora, Brady Peeti, Uncle Jack Charles, Mark Coles Smith and Tuakoi Ohia and a live band that performs retro wedding classics.

But it’s a little more than that. What sets Black Ties apart is that the story is never related to Maori vs Pākeha or blackfulla vs whitefulla. Written by Tainui Tukiwaho (who also plays the father of the bride) with Torres Strait Islander John Harvey, it is a romantic comedy and is symptomatic of deeper changes for native theater and for New Zealand and Australia as well.

Amber Curreen, creative producer at the Te Rehia Theater Company. Photo / Michael Craig

The producer of Te R producthia, Amber Curreen, despite the gigantic task of bringing the production to life, did not let anything stifle her passion.

“I am thrilled to hear our people respond to the story, to hear different sections of the Maori and blackfulla audience go wild at different parts of the room and to see people’s faces light up,” said Curreen. “This experience is a first for our cast and our team – and it’s revolutionary. Never before have we brought together so many Aboriginal artists to create stories together and look around the room, I remember how this experience is transformative for all of us. “

For Curreen, the Maori theater is directed by Maori and designed so as “to be whakamana te ao Maori and intended mainly for a Maori audience”. She notes that this has always made a lot of sense.

“Maori theater was a protest, a vehicle for change, a discussion, a way for urban Maori to discover their whakapapa. It is a way to educate, entertain and affirm our people and our stories.”

She and Tukiwaho, who co-founded the Te Rēhia theater, see Black Ties as heralding a transition.

“Led by us and for us, we can make very real changes to our people through the arts,” they say. “We are moving towards a place of greater international unity and at the same time more and more focused on the development of regional arts – like a tree with branches that extends far and wide, we will always have deep roots in our whenua. “

According to Tukiwaho, over the past five years, Te Rēhia has been able to build relationships with various performing arts organizations of First Nations people, including Rachael Maza from Ilbijerri, which has led to collaborations and the creation of jobs.

The kaupapa for the two groups was simple: “We wanted to put on a show for our uncles and aunts, for our elders and our children – and this has been our compass through almost two years of development.”

It is a sentiment taken up by Rachael Maza, artistic director of the Ilbijerri Theater and co-director of the series. As the daughter of the late Bob Maza (co-founder of the Nindethana Theater with Jack Charles), Rachael and her sister Lisa (who plays the groom’s mother) have been immersed in the activism and politics of Aboriginal theater since their birth. were children.

Brady Peeti, elected newcomer of the year at the recent Auckland Theater Awards, in Black Ties. Photo / Luke Currie Richardson

However, even with such a wealth of experience, according to the famous Australian director, working with Te Rēhia was a game-changer.

“Ilbijerri has undertaken numerous collaborations, but never with another First Nations company. I learned so much by working alongside and watching how Te Rēhia works. Our two companies have explored what constitutes “how we work” and it is essential to our process because it is an integral part of our values ​​and protocols. “

For the two Aboriginal arts companies, it was “easy” on many levels, mainly because of a shared value system that included the honor of elders and children and an unwavering commitment to creating a great work at home. scale of the festival.

However, no collaboration is without challenges and Black Ties was no exception. Within a tight timeframe, the two companies had to explore new working methods and, if necessary, make changes to streamline the process.

Maori and indigenous communities share similarities as indigenous cousins ​​across the Tasman but – and this may seem obvious – they are still very different. Australia does not have a treaty – a point raised repeatedly throughout production – and there are also very different battles (at different stages) going on with regard to sovereignty and self-determination .

“Bringing together several writers across the Tasman and dealing with time zones was not easy,” says Tukiwaho, “but it was more about finding the right tone for a music-filled comedy about casual and institutionalized racism – and systems that continue to breed racism both in Aotearoa and in Australia. “

Faced with this, the family’s favorite romantic comedy ends up being a special type of Trojan horse. The real victory for the creators was to successfully produce a complex work that skillfully superimposed the politics of First Nations challenges in a touchy comedy.

“We smuggled out a socio-political commentary on First Nations experiences through intelligent humor,” says Curreen, “and what’s best is that we know the audiences that have come together – to laugh, to cry, sing and organize a big party in our theater – they get it totally. “

But Black Ties is not autonomous; it is part of an evolving and growing theatrical scene and the redefinition of what “Maori theater” means today. Founded in 1983, Taki Rua has long been at the forefront of Maori theater in Aotearoa. Producing, ordering and developing new work, in particular at Te Reo Māori, the company has given a number of our current practitioners a wingspan to take flight.

Briar Grace-Smith, a theater and film veteran, says that she grew up in Maori theater and that several of her works, including Nga Pou Wahine and Purapurawhetu, were directed by Taki Rua.

“It was whānau for me, it nourished and challenged me. It gave young practitioners a place where we felt safe telling our stories – which were not like most we had seen on the mainstream stages – and also, a chance to explore my own voice.

“Maori theater has been around since we started,” she says. “We have always been people who use performance to empower the power of our words (and our teachings) and to me, it just means stories told by us, in our own way.”

Miriama McDowell in a playwright workshop in Auckland. Photo / Julie Zhu

Likewise, actress, playwright and director Miriama McDowell thinks that it is more about how the theater is made – tikanga – rather than the work itself or the people involved.

“For me, Maori theater is the time when I feel most comfortable as a practitioner,” said McDowell, adding that it will continue to evolve and develop, especially as expectations preconceptions about adaptation to certain genres – often defined by European traditions – are defined. next to.

Indeed, many playwrights are still looking for support for the idea that Maori can write whatever they like. Aroha Awarau (lunch, officer 27) opens her new play Provocation next week as part of the Auckland Pride Festival. It is a play on the “defense of gay panic” which allowed the killers of homosexual men to escape the convictions for murder by affirming that the murders were “provoked”.

“Just because we are Maori writers doesn’t mean that we can only write about issues that are often associated with us – like the appalling statistics on domestic violence or incarceration,” says Awarau.

“I am afraid that when people in the industry identify a play as” Maori theater “, it ghettoizes our work and forces us to tick boxes like:” Is this in te reo Māori? Is it about child abuse? haka? ‘If the key creators – the writer, the director, the producer, etc. – are Maori, it is the “Maori theater” – even if it is located in space. “

So, can the additional diversity sought in the stories occur without a substantial influx of money or changes to funding models? Dramatist Albert Belz (Astroman, Raising the Titanics, Yours Truly) is skeptical.

“My current concern is the huge lack of funding on this side of the Tasman,” he said. “We are definitely the poor cousin and Aroha no longer pays the bills, so it would be nice to match the cost of making an indigenous colab theater with Australia on a 50/50 basis – which is not the case right now. “

A scene from Astroman, written by Albert Belz, and produced by Te Rēhia and Auckland Theater Company for the 2019 Auckland Arts Festival. Photo / Michael Smith

Belz’s argument regarding funding is inextricably linked to what is done – and therefore what the public can see – and refers to the need to prove “how ‘maori’ is your work?”.

“If it does not tick the boxes, you are forced to apply for a more competitive general round, so many Maori writers are disadvantaged because their work is not considered sufficiently Maori,” says Belz. “I believe these limits create symbolic aspects to our work. Maori writers are not allowed to speak fully because funding for our main government agency is cut.”

But despite lingering concerns about funding, this did not deter the Maori creators or their determination to continue working. Tukiwaho and Curreen, often fondly called the “working parents” for several Maori theater creators, set up Te Pou as the Auckland home for Maori theater.

Playwright and writer Annette Morehu (Temperance) says that in the past six years, Maori theater creators have found a safe space in West Auckland instead of creating and producing quality productions with Maori stories.

“Many of us were able to get the training and experience that helped us to be recognized and then employed in traditional theater,” she says. “I don’t think it would have been possible without a place like Te Pou where w and our stories are welcome.”

Laughton Kora in black ties. Photo / Luke Currie Richardson

Actor and playwright Daedae Tekoronga-Waka (Call Girl) also talks about the creation of such spaces and, like Morehu, was also active in Te Pou.

“In an industry that already has a certain system, I would like this system to break slowly because it doesn’t work for us,” she says. “Although we are making waves, we still have a lot of work to do and I hope we can stop ticking boxes and return to ART, holding the mirror to society and saying,” Hey, look ! It’s us. “”

Morehu says that the changes Black Ties creates reinforce his aspirations: “I am interested in seeing Maori and indigenous writers develop authentic and original theater so that we can see ourselves in the stories of our nation, and then insert those stories into the story world.

“We often complain about not having enough of our stories out there; the only way to happen is that more of us take the pen / laptop and are brave enough to tell them, especially us women” she said. said. “It is a well known fact that the most under-told story is that of the woman of color – if we are not going to tell our own stories, then who will?”

In her perspective of decades of activism work through the theater, Maza is caught in a moment when she finds herself confronted with a permanent personal reflection: “What am I doing?”

She says, “I look at the world and I feel like we are all in a sort of ‘denial psychosis’. We see rain forests burning that have never burned, we hear about the ever growing list of animals that will soon be extinct. ; we feel the heat rise, electricity prices, growing racial tensions on the street, on TV – AND STILL … we keep doing what we’ve always done? Are we mad?

“I guess so, we are. That’s why we make art. To help us survive.”

For this reason, among many others, Black Ties is a historic enterprise that inspires artists to continue to build bridges, even if the stakes are higher. Having already won over the public with its high aesthetic values, nuanced humor and cultural specificity, Black Ties is a promise, a knot of commitment, which can inspire more Aboriginal artists to continue building bridges – across the earth , languages ​​and cultures.

What: BLACK TIES

When and where: New Zealand Arts Festival – TSB Auditorium (Shed 6), Wednesday March 4 – Saturday March 7; Auckland Arts Festival – Waitākere Hall, Aotea Center, Wednesday March 11 – Sunday March 29

.