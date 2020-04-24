Abortion in the US: Which states ban abortion in the coronavirus pandemic?

Access to abortion has been attacked across the South and Midwest during the coronavirus outbreak, confusing patients as to whether the procedure is still available in that condition.

At least eight states have tried to limit access to abortion. This includes mandatory procedures that temporarily suspend “non-critical” medical procedures. Officials say the order is an attempt to strengthen medical resources, but advocates of abortion blame politicians for using outbreaks to ban abortion.

A series of lawsuits unfold, moving at a dizzying pace, allowing one abortion one day and being discontinued the next day. Courts most often blocked states from restricting access to proceedings, but some carved out certain exceptions. Here is a breakdown of where abortion access stands nationwide:

Alabama

On March 30, a federal judge issued a provisional injunction to the United States Civil Liberties, completely prohibiting the state from limiting abortion. However, the state appealed the decision to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals and sought to reverse the decision.

Arkansas

Abortion is possible.

On April 21, the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the lower court’s decision, allowing the state to enforce an abortion ban. Currently, only abortion [a pill-controlled method] is available to patients. In the opinion, the federal judge immediately wrote that surgical abortions that were not medically necessary were banned.

Iowa

On April 1, the United States Civil Liberties and Iowa reached an agreement to allow abortion to continue in the state. Previously, ACLU had sued the state and demanded an injunction after Governor Kim Reynolds ordered abortion to be included in the suspension of “non-essential” medical procedures in the state.

Louisiana

Although abortion continues to be available in Louisiana, abortion rights groups are suing to confirm that it remains available in the state. The Office of the Attorney General of the state implied that the procedure should be included in a state directive to discontinue’insignificant ‘medical procedures, and conducts an unscheduled examination of one of the state’s three providers. did.

Ohio

Abortion is currently available.

Currently, there is a temporary ban order in place to prevent state restrictions on abortion. However, the order will expire on April 24th.

Oklahoma

On April 24th, all abortion laws are available in Oklahoma. The federal district court has given the state’s abortion providers a preliminary injunction against Governor Kevin Stitt’s order to suspend abortion services. The federal judge who allowed abortion to resume in the state is Trump’s nominee.

Texas

On April 22, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton withdrew the state’s abortion ban and states’ abortion providers were granted services under a new administrative order from Governor Greg Abbott, which limits some medical procedures. I have agreed that resumption should be allowed.

Tennessee

On April 17, the federal district court issued a provisional injunction to the state’s abortion providers, blocking the suspension of abortion access to Governor Bill Lee. However, the state appealed this decision and called on the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals to reverse the decision.

