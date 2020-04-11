Abortion is banned again in Texas

The Federal Court of Appeal again allowed a majority of Texas’s nearly complete ban on abortion to continue on Friday and discarded a ruling less than 24 hours ago that allowed some proceedings to continue . The latest decision in the court struggle for access to abortion is that many will reach the United States Supreme Court.

After a district judge empowered abortion providers in Texas to perform some abortion services, despite being almost completely banned by the state judge, she became pregnant. The abortion service was allowed to resume on Friday morning. With a Thursday night order, the clinic will be able to offer drug and surgical abortions to patients who are beyond legal pregnancy limits by April 22, when the ban will be lifted.

Judge Lee Yaekel stated in his decision that “a ban within a limited period will be banned at the end of that period. This is, at a minimum, an excessive burden on women’s right to abortion.”

However, the decision made by the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit on Friday afternoon reverses part of that decision. Abortion of the drug must be discontinued again, but a procedure can be sought for patients who have exceeded their legal pregnancy limits. A panel of three judges, including Judges Kyle Dennis, Kile Duncan, and Jennifer Walker Erod, granted Texas authorities Mandamas warrants, effectively appealing lower court rulings, almost all banned Can be resumed.

“We elaborate on these criteria in our opinion, so we repeat our hold: [W] If faced with an epidemic that threatens society, the state will at least Some “actual or judge has in their decision a substantial connection with the public health crisis, and” beyond all matters, the invasion that clear and obvious rights are secured by basic law “It is not.

Judge Kyle Dennis, appointed by former President Bill Clinton, has opposed, and in part has opposed, the ruling of one of the lower courts on Thursday.

“Again, Texas women have no access to abortion-important except for those who are close to legal restrictions,” Nancy Northup, president and CEO of the Reproductive Rights Center, told CBS News Said in a statement on Friday. “The court unfairly compels women to wait up to 11 hours for constitutionally guaranteed, time-sensitive and essential medical care.”

The Reproductive Rights Center, along with planned custody and lawyer projects, are challenging Texas to suspend abortion services in a coronavirus outbreak on behalf of state abortion providers.

For nearly three weeks, most of the miscarriage services in Texas were almost unavailable. On March 23, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton provided guidance in a coronavirus pandemic that abortion of “insignificant” medical procedures by the governor would include abortion services. The order included all abortions that were “not medically necessary to maintain the life or health of the patient.” Doctors who violate the order will face a “fine of up to $ 1,000 or 180 days in prison.

An email to the Texas Attorney General’s Office was not immediately returned.

Lawyers on both sides of the matter hope that the case will eventually lead to the United States Supreme Court. In an exclusive interview with CBS News, Attorney General Paxton said the ruling would be appealed to the High Court if the court prevented the state ban.

Texas is one of five states facing a legal battle over restricting access to abortion during a pandemic and is the farthest in the judicial process. In a series of legal filings, a coalition of abortion groups opposed similar bans in Alabama, Iowa, Ohio, and Oklahoma. So far, the judge has ordered that at least some of the ban be lifted in all areas except Texas.

“We’re at stake-Texas is causing fear, confusion, and confusion about whether people have access to health care,” said Alexis McGill, president and CEO of planning custody.・ Johnson in a statement to CBS News. “This is a nightmare in a nightmare.”

