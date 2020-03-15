About 230 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran, quarantined in Jaisalmer

File picture of security staff and travellers putting on masks to mitigate the spread of coronavirus | PTI

Jaisalmer: Two Air India flights carrying about 230 Indians from coronavirus-strike Iran landed below on Sunday morning and the passengers have been quarantined at the Indian Army Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer.

Whilst External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar claimed that a full of 234 Indians have been evacuated from Iran, defence spokesperson Col Sombit Ghosh said, “236 individuals have landed in Jaisalmer by two Air India flights this morning.”

Jaishankar explained the batch comprises 131 students and 103 pilgrims.

“234 Indians stranded in Iran have arrived in India together with 131 students and 103 pilgrims. Thank you Ambassador Dhamu Gaddam and @India_in_Iran team for your attempts. Thank Iranian authorities,” Jaishankar tweeted.

234 Indians stranded in #Iran have arrived in India including 131 learners and 103 pilgrims.

Thank you Ambassador @dhamugaddam and @India_in_Iran workforce for your efforts. Thank Iranian authorities.

— Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 14, 2020

“They are becoming quarantined at the Indian Military Wellness Centre at Jaisalmer,” Col Ghosh claimed.

The centre is absolutely equipped and a useful facility to assistance Indian citizens undertake the required quarantine period of time below the supervision of expert clinical authorities.

Troopers have volunteered to provide care and help to the countrymen returning from overseas, he claimed.

The Army Wellness Centre is working in synergy with the Civil Administration, Airport authorities and Air Power to make certain right treatment is provided to the evacuated citizens.

This is the third batch of Indians evacuated from Iran.

The second batch of 44 Indian pilgrims experienced arrived from Iran on Friday.The initial batch of 58 Indian pilgrims was introduced back from Iran on Tuesday.

Iran is one of the worst-impacted international locations by the coronavirus outbreak and the government has been doing the job on options to bring back Indians stranded there.

