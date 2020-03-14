About 300 with vacation heritage to coronavirus-strike nations around the world untraceable: Punjab govt

A medic checks the temperature of a vacationer as portion of precautionary screening in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak| Representational impression | PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab federal government on Saturday educated that as several as 335 travellers with vacation history to the COVID-19 influenced countries are untraceable.

“As a lot of as 335 travellers with journey background to the coronavirus impacted international locations are untraceable,” said Health and fitness and Family members Welfare Office of Punjab on Saturday. “A complete of 6,011 travellers have been traced until March 13,” read the push take note.

In accordance to media bulletin on COVID-19 launched by the Punjab authorities, close to 90 people today have been screened for the virus out of which 1 has been tested positive and 85 have been analyzed unfavorable. The result of the remaining four persons is still awaited.

The Earth Wellness Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan town of China, has so much spread to far more than 100 countries infecting in excess of 1,20,000 people. India has reported two fatalities and 82 confirmed conditions of the deadly coronavirus.

