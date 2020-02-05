About the Corona Virus and the Ugly Malaysians | opinion

FEBRUARY 5 – As I write this on the day of Li Chun, the first spring day of the Chinese solar calendar, I notice how the year turns and China’s fate.

Spring is often heralded as a time for renewal, for new beginnings and for your luck to change.

With the start of the Chinese New Year celebrations, the growth of new types of coronavirus infections and the rampant rumors began.

Although the World Health Organization says travel bans are unnecessary, Malaysians still demand that entry points be sealed against visitors from China.

A few weeks ago, the tourism industry and operators were all excited about the cash cow that is Chinese tourism.

The social media conversation about China and the Chinese people is dehumanizing. Reduction to nothing but disease carriers.

I wish I could show them the whole video of a mother crying at the border of a Hubei checkpoint asking for her daughter to be allowed through.

The hospitals they lived in were too crowded and could not give their cancer-stricken daughter the chemotherapy she needed.

While this mother and daughter finally made it to a hospital, another father wasn’t as lucky.

Since he was in quarantine, he was unable to take his severely disabled son home, and despite requests from the authorities, his son ate only a few times and eventually died of hunger.

There are even stories of a family who came from Wuhan but were in another Chinese city and were eventually locked up in their own home.

It appears that even bounties are being spent on reports from someone from Wuhan in other areas.

There is nothing wrong with the inhumane treatment of people who have not asked to be sick.

Despite all the irresponsible reports from some media that Chinese people eat bats and blame the virus on their carnivorous wildlife, much of it is still speculation.

I wish the Malaysians would remember that they are not the center of the universe. that there are real people outside of our borders, with families, with fears and hopes. People who don’t deserve our ridicule but our help.

Perhaps the wave of arrests will at least alleviate hysteria to some extent, as it has been evident in the past week that infections in Malaysia were minimal at best and no Malaysians died from the virus.

I also congratulate our government on its humane approach to repatriating not only our citizens in Wuhan, but also family members who are not citizens.

Other foreigners were less fortunate given the cruel decision to fly home safely and leave their family or take their risk by staying behind.

For the new Chinese lunar year, I only wish that the Malaysians learn to calm down in an emergency and that our government is as skillful in dealing with natural disasters as in this global health crisis.

In the meantime, Malaysians, please keep washing your hands.

* This is the columnist’s personal opinion.