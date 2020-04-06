About UP10TION Lee Jin Hyuk Discusses About Model Role Lee Seung Gi Appears in “Master at Home”

UP10TION member Lee Jin Hyuk shares his thoughts on his first appearance on “Master in the House”!

The worshiper appeared on the broadcast on April 5 at various events and participated in interviews on the next day. It centers around strengthening the immune system with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each member fills out a health evaluation sheet and tests their physical age. Lee Jin Hyuk enthusiastically participated in the event and shared a charm for the audience. “I still can’t believe I’m spending time with old celebrities,” he said. “I feel good to be able to show myself, Lee Jin Hyuk, through ‘Master at Home.'”

At the event, Lee Jin Hyuk chose Lee Seung Gi as his host and brought out how Kang Ho Dong said that UP10TION members reminded him of Lee Seung Gi 15 years ago during his appearance on “Let’s Eat Dinner.”

It appears in the show with Lee Seung Gi, the Murugan said, “my role model of TV is bright, and (when they screen). This creates a feeling I wanted to become a person who loved a long time.”

When asked about their familiarity with Lee Seung Gi after she met with the real Lee Jin Hyuk said, “Unity. This is making me want similar to depression and comfortable with all of them.”

During the quiz segment, Lee Jin Hyuk showed flexibility and strength in his 20s as well as his nutrition knowledge. “I have a growing interest for health, began to increase understanding of the nature. The secret to health is a breath of fresh air in the morning 30 minutes, eat breakfast, and drinking water. This is a matter of basic fairness, but also forgetting things by him.”

Lee Jin Hyuk, but got surprising results in the field of art psychology. After looking at the picture, the doctor stated that it was quiet and very stressful. She commented, “I’m in a hurry, so it’s a result because I know who is receiving stress and what I need. Thinking optimistically, I think stress is a trial and an effort to deal with it.”

He added, “I don’t want to worry fans and feel bad for doing that. I will keep going, keep believing and keep watching me as I always do.”

Lee Jin Hyuk’s appearance will follow in next week’s episode of “Master in the House.” He concluded, “I think Yang Se Hyung should be watching over what the food companies are saying.”

