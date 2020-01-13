“Absolutely disgusted” Villa fan in the emotional talkSPORT rant after Premier League thrashing

Loading...

Aston Villa was torn to pieces by Man City on Sunday and the performance was so poor that a trailer was almost moved to tears.

Tony the Villans fan watched his beloved team concede six times against the reigning Premier League champions, with Sergio Aguero scoring a hat-trick to become the overseas scorer, and Riyad Mahrez and Gabriel Jesus also added to the top scorer list.

The 6-1 home race also meant that Villa ended the weekend in relegation places and Watford took the bottom three places for the first time this season at their own expense.

Getty Images – Getty

Dean Smith’s team has been humiliated by Man City – can they survive in the Premier League?

With the hornets resurrected under Nigel Pearson, they seem to be on the safe side before descending – but Villa falls in the other direction.

And Tony couldn’t believe what he saw at Villa Park on Sunday, and he was angry enough to call talkSPORT at the end of the game to trigger his frustrations.

“People say Man City is an absolute European team,” said frustrated Tony. “I didn’t see that today; You were in training mode …

“And we were at 20 percent at best! I couldn’t believe what I saw – there was no fight.

“Okay, Dean Smith said that it was not an important game for us because we would not win, but there was no fight.

LIVE on talkSPORT

Here you will find all LIVE comments on talkSPORT …

Manchester United vs. Wolves (Wednesday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Fulham v Middlesbrough (Friday, 7:45 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Watford vs. Tottenham (Saturday, 12.30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

Arsenal vs. Burnley (Saturday, 3 p.m.) – talkSPORT 2

Newcastle vs. Chelsea (Saturday, 5:30 p.m.) – talkSPORT

“I’ll tell you something: if I showed up for work on Monday morning and made the effort, or my sons did, they wouldn’t last for FIVE minutes in their work.

“I’m absolutely disgusted. I can’t believe it.

“I’m almost in tears here!”

Villa needs to recover quickly from her urge to get into the city as they have some really important encounters with teams around them in the table.

14th place in Brighton is on Saturday and three days later Watford visits Villa Park with Bournemouth in 19th place to receive Dean Smith’s team on February 1st.

You can endure Tony, the Aston Villa fan, to the fullest …

,