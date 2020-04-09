Absolutely Neil Jones broke his heart to miss his uncle’s funeral

Neil Jones couldn’t attend his uncle’s funeral (photo: BBC / Instagram)

Strictly Come Dancing star Neil Jones revealed his sadness for not being at his uncle’s funeral this week.

The 37-year-old professional dancer shared with fans that his uncle Johnny had died, but due to the coronavirus pandemic he was unable to attend the funeral.

Due to the current rules of social distance in order to slow down the spread of coronavirus, only immediate family members can participate in funerals – i.e. parents, children or partner of the deceased.

Neil told his followers about the sad news on Twitter, writing: “Today is my uncle’s funeral, but the sad fact is that we can’t even say goodbye.

“RIP Johnny and my thoughts are with my family. Thank you to everyone who stood out on his street just to pay tribute. “

Neil also shared a photo of Johnny on his Instagram story, writing: “It’s sad we can’t even say goodbye. You will always be in our thoughts. RIP Johnny. “

– Neil Jones (@Mr_NJones) April 8, 2020

Fans have come to Twitter to express their respect, tweeting: “I’m sending you and your family so much love and thinking about you” and “Thinking of you neil big hugs xxx.”

Others added: “By sending a lot of love to you and your family, I can’t imagine how difficult it must be” and “Bless your heart, maybe when it ends, you can do something together to celebrate it, thinking of you and your family xx “.

While many programs have been postponed or canceled due to a virus outbreak, Strictly is still ready as planned by BBC bosses.

Neil paid tribute on Instagram (photo: @mr_njonesofficial)

BBC program controller Dan McGolpin confirmed at BBC Essex: “It wouldn’t be the same if we didn’t have Harsh in the fall, right?

“So no, of course, the BBC is doing everything in its power, and I know that everyone involved in this production team would be delighted that this will happen in the fall.

“So we really just have to follow the government’s advice, wondering what is possible.

“And if there is any way to restore this fall this fall, we will absolutely do it. That’s our intentions, so yes, fingers crossed. ”

Live performances usually start in October and last until December, and their premiere about a month earlier.

