“Absolutely” No EB-5 Green Card Expansion in Coronavirus Bill

Sen. Lindsey Graham told Fox News on Thursday evening a proposal to expand the EB-5 green card program should not be included in your coronavirus recovery bill.

“Absolutely not,” Graham (R-S.C) said, after several reports say he was trying to insert a massive EB-5 expansion into the pending legislation. It continued:

I haven’t talked to anyone on the planet, let alone the Trump administration, about putting EB-5 on the coronavirus bill … This is not the time or place. The President supports the program (EB-5). Me too. We will not do any damn thing to this (coronavirus) bill which does not protect you or your family from the virus and does not give you money.

In a morning appearance on Fox News, Graham said that coronavirus money should be directed to American workers, not just companies:

We are at war with the virus and here’s the good news: You can kill this virus by staying away from one another.

…

What do you do when you have been out of work for constituents? What do you do about the people who lost their jobs in Myrtle Beach? You pay them. What do you do to a small business that has no customers? You give them a loan so they can get it and later you can forgive the loan. We all have to deal with income stability. (Yes) You have just lost your job – I will do my best to make sure that in the next 48 hours or 72 hours we will find a way to replace your income.

Graham will run for re-election in November.

The EB-5 program awards green cards and citizenship promise to foreign investors who lend money to private U.S. companies. Investors are widely using the program in real estate to raise construction funds.

The program is often described as a citizenship for loan system, in which American citizens are forced to share their citizenship with rich foreign families who lend money to wealthy American investors.

The EB-5 program has been a huge boon to real estate investors who use it to raise money for new construction in the prosperous seaside cities of rich Chinese and Indians who want green cards.

But the program is so conducive to the scandal that President Donald Trump’s Department of Homeland Security imposed a major rewrite in 2019. The rewrite forces lenders to lend twice as much money, pressing them to lend to poorer communities from outside major coastal centers.

Coronavirus: Chinese elite can earn more US investor citizenship visas despite scandals: //t.co/rAkckRQ6M5

– John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) March 20, 2020

In her Thursday night show, Hannity defended the EB-5 program and suggested that Politico produce a fake EB-5 report, saying, “So is Politico Magazine’s report an outright lie?”

Graham initially defended Politico and suggested the issue was another media outlet, but reversed and tagged Politico:

I don’t think it’s Political. I think it’s another (outlet). Yes (it was Political), absolute junk.

I haven’t talked to anyone. I’d like to put anything in these bills that is unrelated to solving the problem. What’s the problem? People have lost their jobs … and we’ve accelerated the virus’s bombardment, famine, and killing.

On Wednesday, Politico reported:

The Trump administration is examining a controversial proposal to increase the number of visas offered to wealthy immigrants who spend money in the United States, as it attempts to boost a faltering economy amid the rising coronavirus outbreak, according to four. people who know the situation.

…

The expansion is driven by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Chair of the Senate judicial judicial committee and a Trump ally who has supported relief restrictions in the past, according to one person. His office did not respond to a request for comment.

Breitbart News reported on the proposal on Thursday.

Graham’s interview came after Tucker Carlson spotted the EB-5 controversy on his Fox News show.

Lindsey Graham responds to Hannity without calling Tucker Carlson even though it seems to be coming pic.twitter.com/Z2GEyQ2LZ2

– Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) March 20, 2020

Hannity espoused the EB-5 program, saying it helps investors and create U.S. jobs. The proposed expansion said:

… would allow the rich Chinese, if they lent or bought or invested money in the United States, which, by the way, is common practice in New Zealand, Australia. It’s a way to create jobs and investment dollars in the US. In fact, I support it, except that we have to be extra careful with hostile countries, such as Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea.

Sen. Lindsey Graham seems to be using the China epidemic to accelerate the private sale of EB-5 citizenship agreements to rich Chinese lending money to American trade elites.

No denial of his office. # S386https: //t.co/ecRDqj2XT6

– Neil Munro (@NeilMunroDC) March 19, 2020